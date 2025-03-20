Unemployed Woman Is Living A Fake Luxurious Life, And She Asked Her Friend To Loan Her Money. But Her Friend Said “No” And Now Their Are Weird Vibes.

Financial boundaries are important in any friendship.

This woman shares that she has been working 4 jobs to save for a house.

Meanwhile, her unemployed friend spends money on luxury items and daily indulgences.

Her friend also asked her for a favor, and saying “no” might end their friendship.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA- Unemployed friend keeps asking for money My friend has been unemployed for over a year. Every other day, I’m getting videos of her unboxing Ulta packages. As well as Sephora packages and Whole Foods hauls. She’s also going to Pilates, tanning, and getting coffee 5 days a week.

This woman admitted she couldn’t relate to her friend’s lifestyle.

If she’s happy, I’m happy. But lately, I haven’t really wanted to spend time with her because I can’t relate to that lifestyle. I’m working 4 jobs trying to save for a house. Which she knows.

Her friend kept asking her for money.

She keeps asking me for money. It’s never large amounts, usually between $20-$300. But this last time, I called her I was like. “Listen, I have my own bills that I’m working to pay. I can’t justify sending you money to cover your expenses when you are choosing not to work.”

She didn’t trust her friend when she said she’s gonna give it back immediately.

She said it was for a gift for her boyfriend and kind of made it seem like she was going to give it back right away. But I know she owes her mom 2k and her boyfriend 7k, so, I have a hard time trusting that.

Now, it has been awkward between them.

Anyways, now there are weird vibes between us. I’m not sure what to do. Was I the jerk?

I sounds like her friend either needs to cut back on her shopping habits or get a job. Doing both would be even better.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

True friends won’t ask for money and make up a fake life.

