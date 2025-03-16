Her Coworker Snitched To The CEO That She Was Working From Home, So Executive Assistant Called Her Out In Front Of Everyone

In many work environments, each person’s schedule and work arrangement will be set by their manager to ensure things are done as needed.

What would you do if a coworker reported you to the CEO for working from home even though your managers said you could?

That is what happened to the executive assistant in this story, so she called out her coworker in front of everyone. Now she’s wondering if she should’ve handled it differently.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for telling someone not to bring my name up during a conference? I work as an executive assistant and have supported the same two managers for seven years. I have an agreement with them that basically permits me to WFH when possible. For example, if both are WFH then I can WFH too. They can WFH because I do a lot of work that they’re suppose to do like approving bills. There are other EAs who work for other managers and they all are to be in the office everyday.

This is a pretty good way to handle things.

There is a work policy that people in my position work in the office everyday BUT ultimately your managers have final say. That wasn’t always the case. EAs were once able to WFH once a week until they screwed up by being MIA and not getting work done. Eight months ago all of us were told to be in the office everyday.

Her managers made an exception to the rules.

My managers said to keep doing what I’m doing because they don’t have an issue. I guess some of the EAs found out that I WFH a couple of days a week. My manager said the CEO was approached by a couple of EAs to reconsider the WFH policy.

I’m sure the CEO doesn’t even want to get involved.

He said no and especially if their managers also said no. Then they asked why I got to WFH and he said that’s between me and my managers. I was upset that they would bring my name up to the CEO. You don’t do that. I barely know these EAs.

She couldn’t keep quiet.

We had an EA meeting and I had to say something. At the end of the meeting, the admin supervisor (our direct boss but again, the managers have final say so she goes with whatever the managers say) asked if anyone had anything to say. I said yes.

A meeting of peers is not the place to do this.

I said that it was brought to my attention that “Kelly” went to the CEO to ask about my work arrangement with my manager. It’s no one’s business what arrangements I have in place. I have arrangements in place because I actually do work and my managers like me. Mind your own business or I’ll call you out. Kelly was embarrassed and denied it.

I said the CEO told my manager so you’re lying.

Two wrongs don’t make a right.

Today the admin supervisor asked me if I would apologize for calling Kelly out. She went back to her cubicle in tears. I said nope.

I’m not apologizing because she did something wrong. I would never do what she did and now she won’t do it again.

That is pretty harsh, and she likely should have approached Kelly in private first, or even privately to Kelly’s manager.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about this.

Watch out, she has a target on her back now.

Here is someone who says it is not fair that she gets to work from home.

This commenter says she sounds judgy.

This person says that she is not making any friends.

Yup, Kelly did nothing wrong here.

I bet this person is not very popular at the office.

