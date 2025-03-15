Employee’s Company Denied His Canteen Cash Request, So One Employee Went Ham With His Delicious Malicious Compliance

Covid threw a lot of company policies out of whack.

But in this story, one employee found a way to still use his compensation package even when the company tried to rescind it.

Let’s see how he did it.

I can’t take cash for my canteen allowance? OK! This is not my story but my brother-in-law’s, and it came to a very satisfying conclusion today.

Can’t wait to hear it.

My brother-in-law has been working remotely since March of last year as part of the IT department for an insurance company. As part of their “compensation,” they get canteen credit every month. The company didn’t stop these payments while everyone was working remotely and gave the employees no chance to spend the credit as the canteen was obviously closed.

If the canteen credit is part of your pay, you should be entitled to it no matter what.

My BIL got a new job recently and had just under €1000 left in his canteen credit. He asked the company before he left, could he take some of it out in cash or transfer it to a coworker? They would not allow him do this.

But it was his money, so how will he reap the benefits?

Here comes the MC: he looked up the canteen website and they allowed you to use your credit to send a wine and chocolate gift set to someone…. you see where this is going. So he decided to purchase as many as he could and gift them to himself. This morning he received 20 gift boxes!

Ask and you shall give and receive.

