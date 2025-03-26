She Threw A Dinner Party, And Her Friend Kept Taking All The Leftovers Even When She Told Her To Stop

It’s lovely to cook and invite friends over. Especially when they appreciate it.

But in this woman’s case, one friend kept taking all of the leftovers with her every time without asking. So she stopped inviting her, and as expected, she was upset.

Who is really in the wrong?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for telling my friend that I was done inviting her to parties? I, (22-F) throw a lot of dinner parties (like a ton). I LOVE to cook, so I always put food on the table and I’m a pretty good chef I’d say. One of my friends comes to all of them. The problem? She takes all the leftovers. I swear to God, every single time that there’s a scrap left, she takes it.

Grand theft leftover.

And I appreciate that she doesn’t wanna waste food. That’s not the problem. The problem is: I want some leftovers, too! So, I told her when we were eating this time, hey, “Don’t take the leftovers, ok?” And she was like, “Yeah, sounds good.”

Problem solved! Right? Wrong.

Fast forward to the end of the party. She takes the leftovers. When I noticed later that night, I texted her “Hey if you can’t stop taking the leftovers, I’m not gonna invite you anymore.” She says ok. Next time that she comes over for a party, I remind her when we’re eating, don’t take the leftovers. She says okay.

But then the relentless leftover thief strikes again!

When she’s about to leave, I was sitting near the table. Guess what I see: SHE’S TAKING THE LEFTOVERS.

Well, the hostess had enough.

So I tell her that if she couldn’t listen to a boundary I set, the clear consequence that I discussed with her was that she would not be invited to any more parties. She said that it wasn’t fair that she couldn’t have some, and she was only taking a bit this time. I’m not sure if that’s true but I told her I didn’t want her to take any. She says okay and puts them back.

She followed through with her decision.

Fast forward to the next time I hosted a party. She isn’t invited. Apparently she found out through the grapevine (makes sense, we share quite a few friends) and she got mad as hell, saying that she put them back and I should have invited her again. I think she might be right. AITA?

Her house, her food, her rules—simple like that. Her friend blatantly disrespected her request.

Let’s see what Redditors said in the comments about this situation.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter has a point.

This person breaks it down.

Another reader chimes in.

Someone shares a similar story.

Now her Grand Theft Leftover days are over.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.