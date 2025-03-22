When Shopping For A Pre-Owned Vehicle, You Can’t Be Too Careful. So This TikToker Shows You Some Things To Look For.

When buying a pre-owned vehicle you need to make sure that the car you are buying is actually in good condition.

This TikToker talks about how to identify problems with the unibody frame on a Tesla.

He begins the video by showing a blue Tesla and saying, “So, this looks like a perfectly normal Tesla Model Y. However, I noticed a gap here.”

As he zooms in on the gap between the passenger side rear door and the back panel of the car he says, “So, I did some digging. I removed the molding and see that the welds are not factory, on the inside it’s rusted, right here it is cut.”

Then he goes to the back of the car to see some issues there.

At the rear of the car he says, “And now if you just look at the truck you could see where they made the other cut.”

He is pointing out how this car was clearly damaged at some point and they had to do some major body work to get it back together.

Finally, near the end of the video he says, “And that’s how you find frame damage, just compare both sides, very easy.”

Those are some great tips. I’d hate to buy a car that had hidden frame damage.

Make sure you watch the full video to see exactly what to look for.

Let’s take a look at the video.

Make sure to read on to see what the people in the comments said.

This person says Teslas have bad build quality.

This person says it is the body, not the frame.

Here is someone who says to just check the CarFax.

Buying pre-owned cars takes some extra care.

