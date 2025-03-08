Therapy Didn’t Work For His Girlfriend’s Anger Issues, So They Came To An Agreement That She Would Pay Him $15 For Every Angry Outburst. But When She Got Angry, She Refused To Pay.

It’s normal to get frustrated in a relationship, but at some point, constant outbursts can become a real problem.

So, what would you do if your partner kept blowing up at you and brushing it off like it was no big deal? Would you keep trying to talk it out? Or would you find another way to make them take it seriously?

In the following story, a man finds himself facing this very dilemma with his girlfriend. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for charging my girlfriend $15 for each anger outburst? We’ve been in a relationship for 3 years and have even gone through therapy for her anger issues. Therapists were of no help because she genuinely never took responsibility for her anger, calling me “overly sensitive.” So rather than pay for more therapy sessions, I suggested for each anger outburst from either of us, it would be $15.

It didn’t take long for one of them to pay.

She reluctantly agreed with this, and she had to pay up today. She flared up at me for some nonsense (being quite disrespectful), to which I made the money gesture with my fingers, and she called me a jerk. I left, and when she texted me, I told her to e-transfer me. She again asked me why I had to be a jerk. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but a deal is a deal.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say about their situation.

