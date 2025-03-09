Pet Lover Saw Her Boyfriend’s Sister Holding Her Cat By The Tail, So She Kicked Her Out Without A Second Thought

For many people, pets are like members of the family that they care about and want to protect.

AITAH for telling my s.o and his sister to leave my house after hurting my cat? So, here’s the situation. I (26F) live with my boyfriend (28M) and we have a cat that I absolutely adore. He’s my baby, and I treat him like family. My boyfriend’s sister (30F) came over to visit last night, and things got a little tense. I was in the other room when I heard a loud noise, followed by my cat screeching.

I rushed in to find my boyfriend’s sister holding my cat by his tail, and my cat was clearly in pain. I immediately told her to let him go and checked on him. Fortunately, he wasn’t seriously injured, but he was shaken up. I asked her what happened, and she said something like, “He scratched me so I grabbed him.” I was furious.

I understand that cats can scratch, but that doesn’t give anyone the right to hurt them back. I told her that she needed to leave immediately because that behavior was completely unacceptable. My boyfriend tried to defend her, saying it was an accident and that I was overreacting. I told both of them to leave my house, and they did, but now my boyfriend is really upset with me.

He says I should’ve just let it go and that I’m being too protective of the cat. His sister hasn’t apologized, and I don’t feel like she should be allowed around my cat again after what happened. I love my boyfriend, but I’m standing firm on this because I don’t think I’m overreacting. But now, everyone’s calling me dramatic, and my boyfriend is giving me the cold shoulder. I’m really considering breaking up with him.

This isn’t the first time his sister hurts my cat. So, am I wrong for telling them to leave after she hurt my cat? AITA?

