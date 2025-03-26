Wingstop Employee Isn’t Happy With Customers Who Want Food Right Before The Restaurant Closes

My general rule is that I don’t go into a restaurant if they’re closing within thirty minutes if it’s a sit-down joint.

If it’s a takeout place, I’ll say 15 minutes is reasonable.

So I’m on this Wingstop worker’s side!

Her name is Bri and she posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the annoying experience she had with a customer who wouldn’t take no for an answer.

Bri told viewers that the Wingstop where she works stops taking orders over the phone at 11:30 p.m.

A regular customer called the store at 11:26 p.m. and Bri’s manager said they couldn’t take any more phone orders, so she relayed the message to the customer.

The customer then told Bri that she was five minutes away from the store, so she’d just come in and order her food that way.

Bri said, “At this time, it’s 11:35-40 p.m., we don’t have a lot of foot traffic unless it’s people coming to pick up DoorDash, which is why you don’t take phone orders so we have time to clean.”

Bri was annoyed by the customer’s actions, but she decided to take her order anyway.

Take a look at the video.

Some customers just don’t realize how rude they are…

