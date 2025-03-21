Woman Booked A First Class Airplane Seat, But Her Pregnant Sister-In-Law Wanted Her To Switch Seats

There’s quite a big difference in comfort and luxury flying first class versus flying economy, but there’s also quite a big difference in price.

In today’s story, one woman springs for a first class ticket due to her chronic back problems, but her pregnant sister-in-law buys an economy seat since she can’t afford first class.

If you were in this situation, would you give your first class seat to your pregnant sister-in-law?

This woman doesn’t want to do that, but her family thinks she should.

Who’s right and who’s wrong?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for refusing to give up my first class seat for my pregnant sister in law? A few weeks ago, my husband (35M) and I (32F) planned a vacation to Europe. We booked everything months in advance, including first-class seats for the 10-hour flight. We don’t fly often, but we had saved up for this trip, and since I have chronic back issues, flying economy for that long would have been miserable.

They won’t be going on the trip alone.

Enter my brother (38M) and his wife (36F), who is currently six months pregnant. They weren’t originally supposed to come, but after hearing about our trip, they decided to book last-minute tickets and join us. Cool, no problem—except they could only afford economy seats. Again, not my issue.

Her brother and sister-in-law seemed to have a plan.

Fast forward to the day of the flight. As soon as we got to the gate, my SIL started dropping hints about how uncomfortable she was going to be in economy. Then, just before boarding, my brother outright asked if I’d be willing to “switch seats with SIL” so she could “rest and stretch out” during the flight.

She was not about to give up her seat.

I was honestly shocked and said, “No, we paid for these seats months ago, and I need it for my back.” SIL looked upset and started saying she was going to be “so cramped” and that it “wasn’t fair” since I wasn’t pregnant. My brother then said, “Come on, it’s just basic human decency.” At this point, my husband stepped in and said, “If she’s uncomfortable, you should have booked her a better seat. That’s not our problem.”

Her brother apparently told their mom.

We boarded while my brother and SIL glared at us, and they barely spoke to us the entire trip. When we landed, I got a text from my mom saying I was “selfish” for not giving up my seat and that I should have “prioritized family over comfort.” She said I should have just “sat with my husband in economy” since he was already there (he prefers economy because he sleeps easily on flights). I told her if it was that important, she could reimburse me for my ticket—cue radio silence.

Her family has yet to forgive her.

Now my brother and SIL are still annoyed, and my mom is making passive-aggressive comments about how I “don’t care about family.” AITA for keeping the seat I paid for instead of giving it to my pregnant SIL?

Her sister-in-law should’ve paid for a better seat if it was so important to her or at least offered to reimburse her for the price difference.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her sister-in-law is to blame.

It’s not her fault at all.

Her sister-in-law is being selfish.

Seriously, her sister-in-law should’ve bought a better seat if she wanted to stretch out.

This person has a suggestion for the mother.

Her family most likely wouldn’t make this sacrifice either.

Comfort comes at a cost.

And not everyone can pay it.

