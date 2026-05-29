May 29, 2026 at 7:15 am

Employee Dragged Into 40-Minute Unpaid Crisis at 9:47 PM Vows to Never Answer Another Late-Night Work Message

by Benjamin Cottrell

angry man sitting at his desk

Pexels/Reddit

The modern workplace has a habit of treating employee time like a shared resource — available whenever, compensated never.

An employee who received a “quick” after-hours message at 9:47 PM watched it turn into 40 minutes of unpaid labor that ruined what was left of his evening.

The worst part? He’s not new to the dynamic — he knows exactly what it looks like when a job stops buying your labor and starts helping itself to everything else.

He’s done playing the game once and for all.

Keep reading for the full story.

Stop acting like my time belongs to you

Last night I got a message after work asking if I could “just quickly” deal with something.

It turned into 40 minutes of back-and-forth, and of course none of it was paid.

This employee thinks it’s all part of a larger problem with work nowadays.

That’s what gets me. Jobs don’t just want your labor anymore.

They want your evenings, your attention, your plans, and your ability to fully relax. And they want all of it for free.

He thinks that standing up for yourself often comes with consequences.

Then when people pull back, suddenly we’re “not team players.”

If you need me available, that’s work.

But he’s done dealing with these kinds of oversteps.

If it’s work, pay for it.

It was 9:47 PM, and it ruined my whole evening over something that could have waited until morning…

This is just an overstep, plain and simple.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who turned down a promotion because they don’t believe the additional money is worth the extra responsibility.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user encourages this employee to stand their ground.

Screenshot 2026 05 27 at 6.38.41 PM Employee Dragged Into 40 Minute Unpaid Crisis at 9:47 PM Vows to Never Answer Another Late Night Work Message

Why not just take back this time another way?

Screenshot 2026 05 27 at 6.39.22 PM Employee Dragged Into 40 Minute Unpaid Crisis at 9:47 PM Vows to Never Answer Another Late Night Work Message

He could also just flat-out lie about it.

Screenshot 2026 05 27 at 6.39.58 PM Employee Dragged Into 40 Minute Unpaid Crisis at 9:47 PM Vows to Never Answer Another Late Night Work Message

Bosses need to understand there’s a give and take.

Screenshot 2026 05 27 at 6.41.41 PM Employee Dragged Into 40 Minute Unpaid Crisis at 9:47 PM Vows to Never Answer Another Late Night Work Message

Forty minutes doesn’t sound like a lot until it’s 9:47 PM and it’s the only time you had left to yourself all day.

The employee answered the message, but grew to regret it when it meant him losing the rest of his evening.

The only positive part of this situation was that it acted as a catalyst to get him to see the glaring toxicity of his job.

The choice is his: he either remains a “team player” and forfeits his dignity and free time, or he does the hard thing and demands better for himself.

And for all the bosses out there: Free time is precious, so respect it.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
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