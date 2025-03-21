Woman Gets Engaged To Someone She Has Only Been Dating For 6 Months, But At Her Parents’ Suggestion She Decided To Delay The Marriage And Have A Longer Engagement

Getting married is a serious thing and it shouldn’t be done hastily.

This woman got engaged after a few months of dating her fiancé.

Her parents weren’t very happy and gave her some advice that she took to heart. The problem is that her fiancé doesn’t want her following her parents’ advice.

Read below for the full story.

AITAH for calling off my marriage? Recently, I (19F) got engaged to my fiance Justin (26M). We’ve been dating for 6 months. We only knew each other for a few months prior to dating, so,we kind of rushed into things. But the connection was strong, and we both felt it was right.

This woman’s family didn’t like how she got engaged so young.

Well, after telling my family about the news, they got worried. They said I should wait until I get my degree. My dad was especially angry because Justin never asked him for his approval before proposing.

Her parents advised her to wait a few years.

I had a long conversation with my parents, and they said there’s nothing wrong with delaying the marriage. They suggested waiting a few more years. So, I took their advice. I brought up the idea of staying engaged for a few years to Justin.

Her fiancé was upset.

He wasn’t happy about it at all. He said my parents are being manipulative. He added that there’s no reason why we shouldn’t get married right away. He also said a few times that he doesn’t want me working. He said he will take care of everything. But my parents want me to finish my degree, just in case.

They’ve been arguing about it all the time.

Well, the past few days, we’ve been arguing about this non-stop. We couldn’t come to an agreement. He keeps saying not to listen to others because they don’t understand our relationship. While this is true, I still think you need to consider your parents’ advice.

That is a pretty short time to know someone before deciding to get married. A long engagement isn’t a bad idea.

Learn to spot red flags when you see them.

