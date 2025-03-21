Woman Has Trouble Sleeping Due To Her Back Pain, But She Thinks Her Boyfriend Is A Jerk For Wanting To Sleep On The Couch

It can be hard to fall asleep when you’re in pain.

It can also be hard to fall asleep when you’re sleeping in the same bed as someone who is having a hard time falling asleep.

In today’s story, one boyfriend is having trouble sleeping because his girlfriend is having trouble sleeping.

He thought he came up with a reasonable solution to the problem, but she doesn’t like his idea.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for sleeping on the sofa when my partner is in pain? I live with my girlfriend and for the last week or so she’s had problems with her back. She’s spoke to a doctor who has said it’s likely a pulled muscle. She can manage during the day but it gets worse when she lays down in bed. This means it’s taking her 3-4 hours to get to sleep and is then waking up after that.

He wants to sleep in a different room.

When she’s trying to get to sleep she’ll be tossing and turning, breathing heavily and groaning etc which means I’m also barely getting any sleep. Especially since I’m getting woken up when she wakes up. I told her I’m going to sleep in the sofa until the pain has gone. She asked why and I explained it to her. She asked what if she needs me but I asked what she’d need me for since I can’t get rid of the pain.

His girlfriend doesn’t think this idea sounds “fair.”

She just said I wasn’t being fair and I should be sleeping in the bed with her instead of leaving her alone when she’s in pain. I just explained the sleep deprivation is getting to me and that I need to start getting a good nights sleep. She just said I was being selfish and that I shouldn’t be leaving her alone. AITA for sleeping on the sofa when my girlfriend is in pain?

He should totally sleep on the sofa. If she needs him, maybe he can agree to sleep with his phone on and she can call him.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s the perspective of a woman who also pulled a back muscle.

This person suggests a possible compromise.

This sounds reasonable.

His girlfriend is being selfish.

She should be glad he’s not asking her to sleep on the couch!

It sounds like a short conversation could fix things.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.