Woman Is Excited For Her Boyfriend’s Sister’s 40th Birthday, But The Financial Commitment Is Way More Than She Expected. So Should She Embarrass Her Snobby Boyfriend, Or Throw Her Careful Budget Out Of The Window?

Going on a night out can be a lot of fun, especially as you get older and nights out become a lot less frequent.

But when there’s a lot of disparity between your income and that of your friends and family, it’s not uncommon to find yourself being priced out of the entry fees, food and drink that everyone else is happy to pay for.

And when the woman in this story explained her financial anxieties to her boyfriend, she expected to be reassured.

But what he said next had her questioning their relationship – and her own careful financial planning.

AITA for embarrassing my boyfriend? My boyfriend’s sister’s 40th birthday is coming up, and his whole family will be there. I don’t typically do rounds when I’m out drinking, but I always make sure to return the favor if someone were to buy me a drink. My partner knows that I don’t make as much as he or his family does, and I just can’t afford to spend £60 or more on a round in one go. I’m definitely getting the birthday girl a drink and a present for her milestone birthday, but I just can’t stretch my budget that far.

The issue is, my boyfriend (who is 29) has said it’s embarrassing that I’m not volunteering to get a round, even though he knows money is tighter for me. Money isn’t an issue for him or his family, but I have to be more careful with how I spend mine. I don’t want to feel pressured into spending more than I can afford just to keep up with his family. I’ll always buy back drinks for anyone who buys me one, but I’m just uncomfortable with the idea of putting out that much money at once.

I messaged him about how I was feeling, trying to explain my perspective, and he responded with, “Imagine going to a 40th and not buying the family a round.” He then followed up saying that I can do what I want, and he won’t force me to do anything I don’t want to, but it still felt like he was implying I’m doing something wrong, like I should be able to afford it or that I’m letting him and his family down. Now I feel like I’m in the wrong for not just going along with it, especially since I don’t make as much money as he does.

Am I wrong for not wanting to volunteer to buy drinks for 8 (possibly more) people all at once when I know it would stretch my budget? Shouldn’t it be okay to just buy back those who get me a drink without feeling like I have to match everyone else’s spending? I just want to be responsible with my money, but I don’t want to come across as rude or cheap, and I’m feeling really torn about the situation. AITA?

No one should ever tell you how to spend your money.

If they are doing so, they’re a snob – or worse.

If her boyfriend and his family respected her and her financial situation, they would not be expecting her to drop so much money on drinks.

It’s totally unfair that she’s being guilt-tripped into paying for something that she can’t afford.

Being bought a drink is a treat and a privilege, not an expectation.

