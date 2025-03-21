Woman Is Grieving Her Brother’s Demise, But When Her Mom And Sister Go To War Over His Final Arrangements, She Can’t Hold In Her Feelings Any Longer

Losing a loved one is always difficult to navigate – especially if they pass away young or unexpectedly.

It’s something that no one wants to experience.

So when the woman in this story loses her brother, it is important to her that his wishes are observed.

But her mom and her sister are staking their claims on the arrangements too – and worse, the sister is dragging the man’s young son into the mix.

Read on to find out how tragedy turned to war in this bereaved family.

AITA for calling my sister selfish? My brother passed away four days ago. He was 24. My sister (26) and him were not on speaking terms, but she said she would handle the arrangements and stuff.

Let’s see how this sister caused this already difficult time to become impossible.

This morning, my mom told my sister (and the funeral home) that we were not having a memorial service, viewing, etc for my brother. My mom wants to have him cremated and have a family gathering to celebrate his life, since she strongly believes that’s what my brother would want. A cousin of ours also remembers my brother saying that as well. However, my sister talked to my brother’s son (our nephew, age 7), and said that he wants to see his dad.

Read on to find out how the sister’s actions affected the plans.

My mom said she has already made a decision for her son and she doesn’t want a viewing. This made my sister upset and she said she would no longer be helping with arrangements. I spoke with my mom, and she agreed to allow immediate family to see my brother. I told my sister this, but she didn’t care. She proceeded to say, “I don’t really care about the decisions or what happens. We (her and my brother) haven’t talked for over a year; I honestly don’t care”.

Yikes! Let’s see how this hurt the family

I called my dad to vent about the situation and said my sister was being selfish. I was upset that she basically said she does not care about my brother, even though he’s gone. I felt like she was being selfish by trying to guilt trip my mother into doing something during this time of grief. She tried to accuse my mom of not caring about my nephew because she didn’t want to allow anyone to view the body. I never meant for my dad to tell her that I said these things, but he relayed what I said to her, including that I called her selfish. AITA?

This is a horrible situation that no family wants to be in.

But if the sister doesn’t care, why on earth is she getting so involved in the arrangements?

And why is no one else stepping up to help, making decisions without communication?

Is anyone supporting the young son?

Read on to find out what folks over on Reddit thought about this.

This person called out all the adults.

While another Redditor tried to understand all their unresolved feelings.

And this commenter urged the grown-ups to rally around the child.

These sisters are making a tough situation even worse.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.