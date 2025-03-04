Woman Received A Large Sum Of Money From Her Stepfather, But She Is Thinking About Giving It To Her Stepsisters

Talking about inheritance within stepfamilies can be complicated.

This woman received a large amount of money from her stepdad, but she feels like her stepsisters need the money more than she does.

She’s considering giving the money to them, but she also doesn’t want to hurt her stepdad’s feelings.

Read the full story below for all the details.

WIBTA if I gave his daughters his money? My mother and stepfather married after they retired. At that time, they both did a lot of estate planning. My mother said everything of hers would go 50/50 to my sister and me and we would split one half of the value of the home she and her husband bought together, but he would retain the ability to live there for the rest of his life.

This woman has younger stepsisters.

I am older than my stepsisters. They both graduated college since our parents married, whereas I have a kid who has graduated college since our parents married. So, we are in different stages of life.

They have significant student loans.

They have student loans. They are really significant, soul-crushing student loans. And they have rent to pay. I’m concerned with college for the kids. I am paying down my mortgage, and I’m saving for my own retirement.

Her stepfather decided to give them a yearly inheritance.

My stepfather decided to give his daughters, my sister, and me each $20,000. So, that’s $80,000 altogether. He specifically used the word “inheritance.” He said he would like to do this every year, but he couldn’t guarantee it.

It was all her stepfather’s money only.

He was very clear that this was his money. It’s not my mother’s. He gave me $2,000 before the end of 2024. And then $18,000 for the beginning of 2025.

She feels guilty over taking the money.

I feel awful about getting this money. I am not supposed to inherit from him. His daughters are. He is being very kind and generous, much more than my own mother would be.

She wants to give the money to her stepsisters.

I do not want to be ungracious or unappreciative, but I would feel much more comfortable giving this money to my stepsisters. The only issue is that they may not keep it a secret. They may tell my stepfather, especially if this ends up being something he’s capable of doing every year. So, WIBTA if I gave his daughters his money?

That is so nice of her to want to give the money to the stepsisters.

If it’s your money, then technically, you can do whatever you want with it.

