Woman Told Her Husband He Shouldn’t Nap During Just Because He Chose To Stay Up Late, And Now He Thinks She’s Being Unfair

AITA for telling my husband he can’t take a nap? My husband (40M) and I (35F) have two small kids. They are ages 3 years and 9 months old. The kids go to bed around 7:30 pm. We like to spend time together or watch separate shows after.

On any given night, I’m asleep in front of the TV or in bed reading by 8:30 pm or 9 at the latest. The baby still wakes up every 3 to 4 hours on a good night to breastfeed. Needless to say, I’m very tired most times.

My husband, on the other hand, chooses to stay up until 11 pm. Sometimes, he’s still up at 1 am, watching TV or playing video games. He does whatever else he decides is “me time” when we’re all asleep on weekends. We both work 9 to 5, while kids are in daycare.

Now, the kids are up at the crack of dawn. But he fully expects to get to sleep in while I take the kids on weekend mornings. If he does get up with the kids, so I can sleep more, he wants a nap at some point in the day.

I think it’s unfair that he gets “me time.” He uses it to stay up like some night owl freaking teenager, every weekend! He should know better at this point in parenting/life. He has stated I am being “unfair.” He said that if I can nap, he should get naps, too.

There’s a chance I’m sleep deprived and hormonal, but I’d love for you all to weigh in. AITA for thinking he should go to bed at a reasonable hour? And he should not get to nap if he chooses to stay up.

“Me time” or nap time? He can’t have both.

