Woman Unknowingly Made Her Injured Boyfriend Wait In The Cold For Two Hours, So Now He Is Furious

Marathons require a lot of patience from runners and supporters alike.

This woman went to support her injured boyfriend during a half marathon.

After he was out of sight, she treated herself to coffee and made sure she was back before she expected him to finish the race.

Her timing was way off, and they got into a fight about it.

Read the details below.

AITA for leaving the race venue, 10mins later, bf pulled out the race and made him wait almost 2hrs My boyfriend of 4 months and I had a disagreement. He has a half marathon today, and I went to support him. This is the second time.

This woman’s boyfriend pushed through with the race despite having an injury.

I know he injured his calf last Friday. But he said that he can do it, and he has also done a race in the same situation before. I helped him get ready for the race. I sent him off and watched him for 5 minutes, until he was out of my sight.

She left to get coffee.

I left the venue. I went to a coffee shop, confident that he would finish it. Turns out, he backed out after 10 minutes, and I returned one hour and 45 minutes later. He usually finishes in 2 hours.

He had to wait for her for 2 hours.

I had his bag and mobile phone with me. He was so mad, and said that I messed him up because I couldn’t wait 10 minutes and left when I knew that he was injured. He pulled out of the race and came back after 10 minutes and I was not there, so he had to wait there for almost 2 hours, freezing.

He didn’t want to be around her.

He said when we get to his place, I should get on the train and go home because he doesn’t want to be around me at this time. I have apologized profusely. I said I didn’t mean for him to be in that situation. I didn’t leave him purposely, and I really thought he could do it.

She didn’t want to leave him.

He said I knew he was injured and couldn’t wait 10 minutes. When we got to his place, I took my stuff. He briefly hugged me and said see you Tuesday. I have no intentions of pushing for me to stay, but I also didn’t want to go home with us being mad at each other.

But he just got angrier.

So I tried to have a conversation, and I apologized again. He just said do myself a favor and go home because I only make him angrier. AITA? How do I handle this situation?

