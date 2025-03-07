Woman Was Excited When Her Boyfriend Got A Passport Because She Pictured Them Traveling Together, But When He Made Travel Plans Without Her, She Uninvited Him From A Trip

After years of dreaming about traveling together, one woman was thrilled when her boyfriend finally got a passport.

But instead of sharing his first big trips with her, he jetted off with friends.

Feeling hurt and dismissed, she made a decision to exclude him from her travel plans, but she’s wondering if it was wrong to be petty.

AITA for purposely excluding my boyfriend and being petty? I have been with my boyfriend for 10 years. During this time, I fell in love with traveling internationally with friends and family, and have always wanted my boyfriend to join. I find that my life is most fulfilled when I’m sharing new experiences and moments with loved ones, traveling has been the perfect vehicle to tick those boxes. My boyfriend has never had a passport until recently this year. Which I am now thrilled about!

Throughout our time together, he has expressed a huge interest in Japan. He fell in love with the food, culture, and anime. We had joked that if he ever goes, he would never come back.

I have never visited Japan, and have also expressed interest in visiting, he knows this. I automatically assumed, if there was a first time trip, I would be able to share this experience with him, especially him knowing my love of travel and the significance of a Japan trip to him. We have spoken about traveling there, but never anything concrete due to his lack of passport.

To my surprise, his first international trip was a trip to Colombia, during his birthday with friends. Not going to lie, my feelings were hurt because it was his first international trip, and I wasn’t involved. But I was excited he was now traveling and we can begin sharing experiences. I then find out that he’s planning a trip to Japan with those same friends. I lose it. I expressed to him that there’s a significance with the trip to Japan and it was something I was hoping we would share and experience together, a symbolic milestone.

He justifies the trip by saying that he doesn’t see trips as having the same emotional significance the same way I do, and it’s just something he was invited to. It’s no big deal to him, and it should not be to me. I am hurt by this and it is something that I am still sad about when I hear him planning and get excited by it. I felt that my feelings were minimized, dismissed, and ultimately what I was asking for was incredibly unreasonable.

My family is planning an important trip to China the end of the year. It’s an important trip to me, it will probably be the last trip with my siblings and parents before my father passes.

This was going to be the first time my partner would have spent any significant time with my family.

I told him he was no longer invited to China, since he didn’t care about the significance of Japan to me. He’s now saying that I’m purposely excluding him and being petty. He’s not wrong, I am. Am I a jerk for purposely excluding my partner of 10 years because I’m petty?

