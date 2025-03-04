Woman Went To A Bizarre Ice Cream Shop That Reminded Her Of A “Black Mirror” Episode. – ‘This ice cream is cheaper than therapy.’

Well, this is odd…

A TikTokker named Mary posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers the strange experience she had at an ice cream shop in New York City that she said reminded her of an episode of Black Mirror.

Mary told viewers in a text overlay, “My boyfriend and I just found a Black Mirror ice cream place in the East Village.”

The view of the ice cream shop showed that it was empty inside except for a lot of colors splashed on the floor and the walls. There were touchscreens on the wall where customers could order, but no employees in sight.

The sign on the outside of the shop reads, “Welcome to Surprise Scoop! What you need to know. There’s just one item on the menu: ‘Surprise Ice Cream.’ All flavors are randomly selected (no flavor choosing allowed.) Our flavors change every day. NO refunds or exchanges — we keep it fun and adventurous. We are CASHLESS – credit/debit cards.”

Mary said, “So, this whole room is totally empty, and you just order on this crazy screen. They’re open; I could go in. You order on this crazy screen in here, and then you pick up your surprise ice cream.”

She ordered a “Twim Scoop” and a message on a screen told her, “We hand make ice cream in a facility that processes tree-nuts but we do not use any nuts in our ice cream and toppings. We do not have any dairy-free / vegan options at the moment.”

The screen also told Mary, “I understand that I will not know the flavor and I’m okay with that. 🙂 NO EXCHANGES/REFUNDS.”

Mary placed her order and told viewers, “Alright, so this is expensive ice cream. Here’s my order.”

She added, “This ice cream is cheaper than therapy. I feel like I’m in a Black Mirror episode. This is wild. Can we like put chairs in here or something? I hear people around there. I’m so serious, though they have no reason to know my name.”

A voice announced “Order #110 for Mary” and a piece of the wall opened up and Mary was presented with her ice cream.

She said, “That was the silliest thing I’ve ever seen. It comes in this cute little box.” “pistachio mint. I don’t know if I’m gonna learn to like this. This might have been a waste. I’m so sorry.”

Mary tried the ice cream and said, “Oh, it’s good. I don’t know why it’s green. Kinda tastes like vanilla, caramel vanilla. I can’t figure out why it’s green, though. Maybe it’s pistachio? All right, well, it’s good.”

Weird, wild stuff!

