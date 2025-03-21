Woman’s Boyfriend Asks Her To Pay His Dog’s Vet Bill, And When She Says “No,” He Tries To Make Her Feel Guilty

It’s important to have money set aside for emergencies.

AITA for Refusing to Pay for My Boyfriend’s Dog’s Vet Bills When He’s Always Broke? So, I (23F) have been with my boyfriend (27M) for a little over two years. He has a dog, Buster, who I absolutely love, but the thing is… my boyfriend is terrible with money. Like, the kind of guy who gets paid and immediately spends half his paycheck on games, random collectibles, eating out, and whatever new hobby he’s fixated on that month. Then, by the middle of the month, he’s suddenly broke and “so stressed” about bills.

Anyway, last week, Buster got really sick and needed urgent vet care, which ended up costing a few hundred dollars. My boyfriend called me, panicking, saying he didn’t have enough and asking if I could help. And yeah, I could afford it, but honestly, I was so frustrated because this isn’t even the first time he’s been in a financial crisis over something he should have planned for. I told him I love Buster, but this was his responsibility, and he should have set aside emergency savings instead of constantly blowing money on nonsense.

That’s when he hit me with, “So you’d just let Buster suffer?” Like… no?? But also, why is this suddenly my problem? I suggested he ask his family or, idk, maybe not act like I’m an ATM, and he got all huffy and passive aggressive about it. Now he’s been distant, and some of our mutual friends are saying I was heartless for not helping when I clearly had the money.

I feel guilty because I do love that dog, and I get that emergencies happen, but at the same time, I’m not his financial safety net, especially when he constantly refuses to be responsible with his own money. AITA?

