Woman’s Brother Disrespected Her Home And Sold Her Stuff Without Asking, So She Kicked Him Out Of Her House

AITAH for kicking my brother out after he sold something of mine without asking? So I (25F) and my brother (28M) have always been okay. But right now, we’re not speaking, and my family is saying I overreacted.

Basically, he was staying with me for a while because he was in between jobs and needed a place to crash. I wasn’t even asking him to pay rent. I just asked him to be respectful and not treat my place like a hotel.

Spoiler: He did not. He would leave dishes everywhere and come home late drunk. Sometimes, he would bring random people over without asking, and he’d just act like it was his place instead of mine. I had multiple talks with him about it. But nothing changed.

Then last week, I noticed my AirPods Max were missing. I always keep them on my desk. So, I asked him if he saw them. And he goes, “Oh yeah, I sold them. I needed some quick cash. I was gonna tell you.”

Like? Bro, that was my stuff, and they were almost new. He didn’t even act like it was a big deal. I told him straight up he had 24 hours to pack his stuff and leave. And I wasn’t joking.

He left, but now my parents are saying I was being too harsh and I should’ve given him more time to figure things out. Am I crazy? He stole from me and sold my stuff. AITA for kicking him out immediately?

