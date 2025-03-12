Woman’s Dad Wants Her to Get Rid of Her Model Car Collection, And When She Refused He Tried To Steal The Cars From Her

File this story under: People Need To Mind Their Own Business.

It’s true!

This woman’s father stepped way out of line when it came to her personal belongings and she wants to know if her reaction to his behavior was over the top.

Read the story below and see what you think!

AITA for screaming at my dad about my toys? “I (21F) have a toy collection. I work while I study and that gives me the freedom to buy things outside of my necessities, but I still live with them since it would be expensive for all of us if I moved out.

Sounds like a cool hobby!

My “toys” were 20 die-cast car models and two Formula One models. None of them are that rare to find, but I find pleasure in seeing them stack up on each other on display in my room. Last year, my girlfriend gifted me a RC F1 Ferrari car for my birthday because she knew I loved F1 and Ferrari itself. The RC car was pretty big, and it had a smaller counterpart in my room too.

His dad doesn’t understand why a grown up has a toy car collection.

During a small renovation in our home, I had to bring my things out and into the living room. My dad saw the RC F1 car, and asked why I had it and said that I should give it away to one of the younger kids since it would be a nice gift.

He sounded like he was joking, so I laughed and told him no, and that it was my girlfriend’s gift to me. But then he pushed it, saying that it wasn’t appropriate for a grown woman to have car toys.

It really wasn’t dad’s business.

I told him it wasn’t his business, but if he wanted to, we could buy them a gift. He left me alone after that. The second was when he saw me re-organizing my room. The smaller scale cars were on display on my desk, while the RC car was on top of my dresser. My room is pretty small, so I make do with the space.

Again, dad doesn’t approve of the collection.

He looked at the smaller cars and asked when I got them. I told him I’d been collecting since 2023, and that it wasn’t bought all at once since some of them were bought from FB Marketplace. He huffed that the toys should be given to the younger kids. And I told him that I will not do that since it was my collection. I told him that I’m more than happy to buy for them, but not the ones I have. We went back and forth until he got annoyed and left.

Dad crossed the line!

This morning, I came back to my room to get some of my smaller cars taken from the desk I had displayed them on. There were six cars missing from my desk. The smaller F1 model was missing too. I rushed back to the living room to see him opening the display boxes while he was video-calling a cousin with some of the cars. He was bragging that it was his birthday gift to him.

Dad sounds like a psycho.

I waited for the call to end before snatching all the cars and marching back to my room. He snapped at me for being ‘spoiled’ and ‘selfish’ and that I was acting like a child. I ignored him and double checked if I got all the cars. After I did, I stayed in my room and tried to calm myself down.

The fight continued between the parents.

I heard him and my mother fighting over what I just did, with him telling her that she was raising an ungrateful jerk. That’s when I ran back to the living room and screamed back at him. He has no right to yell and berate my mother for the attitude I inherited from him. He was stunned and he left shortly after. My mother told me that I should not have done that, but I only told her that I did it so he would stop shouting at everyone. AITA for screaming at my dad because of my toys?”

Dad had no right to steal the toy car collection. It doesn’t matter if he thinks it’s a good thing to collect or not. It’s not his. He was way out of line.

Check out what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader chimed in.

And this Reddit user didn’t hold back.

Her dad needs to mind his own business!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.