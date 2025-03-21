Woman’s Friend Offers To Power Wash Her House And Driveway For Free, But She Gets Tired Of Waiting For Him To Do The Job And Hires Someone Else

If a friend offers to help you do something for free, that’s great, but it’s not so great when the same friend seems to flake on their promises.

In today’s story, one woman is excited when her friend offers to power wash her house, driveway and lanai for her for free, but she’s quite disappointed when months go by and he never shows up with his power washer.

Now she’s wondering if she was wrong to hire someone to do the job.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not letting my best friend do a favor for me I’m recovering from surgery and not supposed to lift more than 10 lbs. This is essential to the story. Long back story. I’ve been wanting to get my house, driveway and lanai power washed for about 9 months. My best friend has a power washer and when he heard me say I was going to get it done he insisted he should do it as a favor. Sure! I love free stuff.

He has yet to follow through on this offer.

9 months later and he still hasn’t done it. I kept asking and he always had a reason he couldn’t do it and said he’d get back to me. I stopped asking. It felt weird, but no biggie. I mean just come do it. I don’t even need to be home.

Her friend wanted a favor.

Last Friday we had 2 huge trees removed and he wanted to watch because he loves that kind of stuff. I was having the tree guys set aside logs for my fire pit. My friend asked if he could have some for his fire pit. Sure just supervise them and make sure you take them off my lawn when the tree guys are done and gone.

It didn’t work out like she expected.

He left and didn’t come back. I texted like crazy and finally his wife said he got sick when he went home, but would be back in the morning. Saturday morning rolls around next day and he’s still a no show. He finally showed up and started to load the logs.

Now her friend is upset.

I said I needed help getting the furniture off the lanai because the power washing guy was about to show up. He got really mad and said he’d told me he would do it. However, we’re having a big expensive project being done and those contractors said they needed it power washed before they came. I had to get it done.

This friend doesn’t seem reliable.

Well, he moved the furniture and went back to loading logs. Power wash guy shows up and my friend leaves and half the logs are still on the front lawn. He never comes back. I text again like crazy.

The friend has another excuse.

4 hours later he texts back and says the logs are too big and he can’t do it. Then silence. I haven’t heard from him since and his wife is not replying to me either now.

It was a lot of work.

I had to move the furniture back inside because it was going to rain and my husband was out of state. I also had to get my hand truck and move the logs he left in the front to the pile in the back by myself. No other friends were available on short notice to help. I could have seriously hurt myself since I’m not supposed to lift more than 10 lbs and thankfully I was super careful and didn’t.

She feels justified in her pettiness.

I think this was spiteful and petty and could have caused me injury all over the fact that I didn’t let him do a favor that he promised me he’d do 9 months ago and never did. He’s obviously very angry, but AITA?

The friend is the jerk for not following through on doing the power washing.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a good point.

The friend is definitely unreliable.

Her friend should stop offering to do favors he doesn’t want to do.

The friend needed to commit to a deadline by which he’d do the favor.

It would’ve been better if he had never offered to do the favor.

Now things are just awkward.