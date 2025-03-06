Woman’s Mom Asks Her To Drive Her Niece To School, But She Thinks Her Niece Should Walk To School Instead

Would you be willing to completely change your schedule and daily routine to drive a relative to and from school?

That’s what the woman in today’s story has been talked into doing by her mother, and she hates it.

However, she’s wondering if it would be wrong to stop driving her niece to and from school.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not driving my niece to school and picking her up everyday? I am 34f and sister is 39f who has a husband 42m with whom I live with. Separately but on the same land. My sister has two kids 9f and 13f. The 13f has recently started back up at school since being taught through distance education. (Nieces was being bullied so they pulled both of them out of conventional school temporarily).

I’ve known she was to start high school since mid last year and have not once offered to drive and pick her up because my sister is very entitled in a sense. Once you help with anything she expects it and gets passive aggressive and rude if you can’t do said thing for her. In the past when I lived with her when I was 20 she would make me clean up after her. If I didn’t she’d wake me up with noises in the morning when I did shift work from 2 to 11pm so I slept later, and she would tell me I’m lazy and berate me etc. It got to the point I attacked her physically from consistent berating, and we decided I can’t live in the same living area as her anymore. I currently live in a unit on the same block of land so it’s cheaper for all of us given the economic climate right now.

My sister currently does not have a job and has not had a job since she was 25 and has never had a license so her husband does all the things that require a car. Her husband works full time, but weird hours so he is not home for pick ups and drop offs for school everyday. Fast forward to the day before school is expected to start, i was at work and my mother messages me and asks if I could help out the first week with the drop off and pick ups.

I hesitantly said yes but stated it was not a permanent thing as I have my own life and like to wake up at 9-10am everyday as my part time job allows me to be flexible. I am also studying full time to change careers. Also this conflicts with some of my shifts at work.

Now my mother is guilt tripping me to basically continue to help out for the whole year possibly. Saying that you have to help out family, she’s your niece etc. I told her it is not my responsibility and I am already mad that this has been thrust upon me like its expected and I dont want to spend my life or be bound to a schedule. Also one of the reasons I dont have children is because I watched my sister raise kids and I don’t want the responsibility, and they know this.

I am quite upset that this is expected of me. The school is literally 1km away and the original plan was for her to walk or ride her bike to school. Moreover, my sister could walk her. Aita for not wanting to help my sister out because my mother sure is piling on the guilt. I’ve done helped for two days and I’m already resenting everyone for this. Lol.

