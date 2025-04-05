A Bartender Made An Incredibly Rude Comment To A Woman When He Checked Her ID

People can be so rude!

A woman named Alex took to TikTok to tell viewers about the bad experience she had while out on a date.

And let’s just say that the fella who she called out in her viral video isn’t exactly a charmer.

Alex first told viewers a story about being at a Trader Joe’s store and getting carded for a bottle of wine.

She then said she was on a date at a bar and the bartender looked over her ID and consulted with a co-worker about whether it was legit.

Alex said, “Do they not think I’m 21?”

She finally got her ID back and her date asked the bartender why they were examining it so closely.

The bartender said, “Yeah, I’m not gonna lie. She used to be a lot heavier in this photo.”

Alex’s date then looked at her I.D. and asked her, “So, you used to be fat?”

She said, “I’m not having fun in this conversation, like, this is not an enjoyable topic.”

Alex said that the guy blew it again when he asked her why she got one piece of pizza instead of getting two.

She told viewers, “Take this as a reminder that you should go get your ID photo changed.”

I have a feeling she won’t be seeing that guy again…

Take a look at the video.

This guy was definitely a JERK.

