A Cable Company Wouldn’t Let A Hearing-Impaired Woman Cancel Her Subscription, So Her Brother Made Sure Her Complaints Did Not Fall On Deaf Ears

Who doesn’t have a nightmarish tale about trying to cancel a subscription?

In this story, one woman literally couldn’t speak her mind…but luckily, she has a great brother on hand.

He made sure no one took advantage.

Let’s hear her out.

‘Sorry, I have to speak with the account holder’ Another post on here reminded me of this story, that actually happened to my sister. We’ll call her Amanda. A few years ago, there was a big sporting event my family all wanted to get together and watch. We decided to all get together in my sister’s house to watch it.

Sounds like a good time. But watching things these days can require a hundred subscription services…

She needed to upgrade her TV package to include more sports channels, which she was able to do online, on the TV providers website. Great.

Yep, there it is.

We had a great day, watched the big event and ate and drank far too much. The issues started when my sister went to cancel the subscription, so as to not keep paying the higher rate for future months. Apparently, while you can upgrade your package and give the company more money online, removing the package was much more difficult, of course. They said the only way to cancel the package was over the phone.

Annoying, but doable, right?

My sister is deaf.

Oh.

So needless to say, this was an issue. My sister had been emailing and complaining to no avail. At the time this happened, my brother was temporarily staying with my sister, and he called the company for her. The exchange apparently went like this (I am relaying what my sister and brother told me):

Wanna take bets that this is going to be a frustrating convo?

Brother: ‘Hi, I need to cancel the subscription to ExtraSports for Amanda Secondname.’ Woman: ‘I will need to speak with Amanda.’ Brother: ‘My sister is deaf, she can’t speak with you over the phone.’ Woman: ‘There’s nothing I can do, I have to speak with the account holder if you want to cancel your subscription.’

Is this a woman or a robot?

Brother: ‘You need to speak with a deaf person on the phone.’ Woman: ‘Yes.’ Brother: ‘… and you don’t see anything wrong with your current system?’ Woman: ‘All changes have to be done by the account holder.’

Doesn’t seem like this lady is budging from the company line. What will Amanda do?

Brother: ‘Yes exactly, and the only reason this was set up was because she was able to make changes online. You’re saying she can’t reverse the changes.’ Woman: ‘All I can tell you is I have to speak with Amanda.’ At this point my brother was telling my sister what was being said, and they came up with the perfect solution. Brother: ‘Ok, one second…………….. This is Amanda’

My brother continued speaking, and it’s worth noting he has quite a deep, husky voice.

“My, ‘Amanda,’ what a deep voice you have…” Will this fly with the cable tyrants?

Woman: ‘…’ Brother: ‘I need to cancel my sports subscription.’ Woman: ‘I think you’re the person I was just speaking to.’ Brother: ‘No, I’m Amanda. You said you needed to speak with me?’

Can she refuse?

Woman: ‘I thought you were deaf.’ Brother: ‘And yet you insisted on speaking with me on the phone. So here I am. Please cancel my subscription, I have all the information you need to verify my identity.’ The subscription got cancelled.

Victory! Must’ve been satisfying for Amanda and “Amanda.”

Let’s hear what the commenters are saying…

This person says, death cannot stop true love… or phone bills.

Someone else says, maybe you need a divorce.

Another user has imposter syndrome… in a good way.

This poster also had a dead ringer.

This poster says the cable company was breaking the law?

Cable companies are not great at hearing complaints, but this customer got loud.

Sometimes you don’t have a choice.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.