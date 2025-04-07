A Customer Called Out A Popular Dish At Chili’s
by Matthew Gilligan
Does Chili’s need to chill…?
Well, according to a woman named Jaylin, the answer is YES.
She posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she thinks things at Chili’s are a little bit out of control right now.
Jaylin wrote “Chili’s needs to chill” in the video’s text overlay.
She zoomed in on the restaurant’s menu and showed viewers that the price for a Triple Dipper right now is a pretty steep $16.29.
Check out the video.
@jaylinbrazee
My vid went viral and yall wouldn’t stop talking about the price in the comments. Now look 😭😭😭 they came for us @Chili’s Grill & Bar #chilis #chilismukbang #tripledipperatchilis #chilistripledipper #tripledipper
And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
This person chimed in.
Another TikTokker spoke up.
And this individual shared their thoughts.
Chili’s…you have some explaining to do…
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.