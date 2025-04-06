April 6, 2025 at 4:49 am

A Customer Wasn’t Expecting A Restaurant To Serve Her Kraft Macaroni And Cheese

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve long suspected that restaurants do this kind of stuff…

I’m talking about these joints using store-bought brand food and passing it off as their own.

A woman named Lex posted a video on TikTok and said that she was served Kraft macaroni and cheese at a restaurant.

Lex told viewers, “I realized this restaurant had mac and cheese, so I asked, ‘May I please have a side of mac and cheese?’”

She continued, “You see that correctly. They served me Kraft mac and cheese.”

Lex continued, “It may have said it was Kraft, but nobody told me.”

She said to her waiter, “You served me Kraft mac and cheese. You need to warn Black people when they order a side of mac and cheese.”

Lex added, “It’s okay. It’s just not what I was expecting.”

Check out the video.

@lexil012

omg

♬ original sound – Lex

Here’s how viewers reacted.

This individual chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer was shocked.

I wonder what else is going on back in that kitchen…

