A Girl Was Rude To Everyone In High School, So Students Put An Unflattering Photo Of Her In The Yearbook

Yearbook Used For A Petty Revenge. “There was a posting here a few days ago about someone on the yearbook staff in high school executing a petty revenge by putting a not so complementary photo in the yearbook as a revenge. My best friend in high school did a similar thing. Another student, The Queen Bee (as she would refer to herself), was the Cheerleader Captain, National Honor Society, All Star pitcher for the softball team, etc.

She was also disliked by almost every female student for the way she treated them as beneath her. The guys were OK with her because she was cute and would be nice to them, but she was a total ***** on wheels to most of the females. The best friend (her name was Karen but she was anything but a Karen) was on the Yearbook Staff, and took most of the photos that were used. She was the one who took the posed photos of each home room. The Queen Bee was, as always, seated front and center in her class photo. While the students were getting into position for the photo shoot, Karen kept snapping photos, as she always did, for possible cameos. She happened to capture The Queen Bee as she was sitting down in her chair, in a very unladylike position.

Her head was turned to the side, her knees were more than a foot apart, and her white panties stood out against the dark skirt she was wearing. Being center in the first row accentuated the view. Advisors had to approve the photos used in the yearbook, and the yearbook staff had submitted a different homeroom photo to be approved. However, there was some sort of mix up after the approval and the unladylike photo ended being the one used in the yearbook. The final page layouts were done with negatives, and the advisor gave a cursory glance before production, not realizing that it was a different photo on that one page out of over a hundred he had to give a final approval to include it in the yearbook.

It was a big topic of conversation all over the school when the yearbook came out. If there were web pages to post the yearbook to back then, that photo would’ve received the most likes. A few of The Queen Bees’s worst targets asked her to sign their yearbook, opening it to the homeroom photo, knowing it would cause her to go ballistic. Karen was completely in the clear, since everything had been given a thumbs up by the advisor, and there were about a dozen students working on the yearbook. She confessed this to me at our ten year reunion.”

