A Hostile Manager Gave His Workers A Hard Time, But Their Rebellion Eventually Paid Off

Workers stage a coup against the manager. “Circa 2005, I switched jobs. The new job came with an awesome perk: 3 months working in Spain (I lived back then in Argentina) all expenses paid, earning my salary plus an extremely generous per diem. For me, it was awesome, it meant that I would get pretty much the salary of a year in 3 months, plus the opportunity to visit Europe and travel for the first time.

The caveat was that the project was a nightmare. The consulting company that hired me had won a really big bank project and overpromised, we had to finish the project in a really impossible timeframe, that’s why I was going there, it was kind of an “all hands on deck” situation. When I arrived there, working hours were ridiculous. 9 am was the starting time, and we rarely left before 11 pm, sometimes even being there till 1 or 2 in the morning. I had no problem with that, I was living in a hotel, the only people I knew in the city were in the project as well so we bonded over the situation. My colleagues were also really supportive, they made a point that I wasn’t going to work on weekend, and told me that “we work our tails off Monday to Thursday, but on Friday afternoon, you’re going straight to the airport, you have to take on the opportunity to get to know Europe, we’ll get by”.

The problem, as usual in this situation, was the project manager. We used to call him Sauron. He was a manager that took pride in saying “I started working in this company, I met my wife because of this company, I got married because of this company, I got divorced because of this company, I live because of this company”. He was middle management, so… yeah. Since hours were really long, and pretty much everyone was exhausted from the night before, the tech team (minus Sauron) used to stroll down to a cafe down the street at 9:15 am, and have a hearty breakfast while we planned the day ahead. Team leaders were included and it was kind of an impromptu and informal Scrum meeting we held. One day, Sauron and I had a meeting with the client, in the office. While I was there, client said to Sauron “BTW, I’m gonna need this and that for this afternoon” and Sauron said “OK, I’ll go down to the bullpen and ask someone for that, be right back, just keep on with the meeting and I’ll join when I get back”. But he never came back. The meeting finished with me and the client, and Sauron never came back. After the client left, 2 hours later, I went down and found that nobody was in the bullpen. Not a single soul. Not Sauron, nor the team. And then, I heard screaming from one of the meeting rooms. I opened the door and found the whole team shouting at Sauron and Sauron shouting back. Sauron was furious because the team was at the cafe, the team was furious because he had no right to be angry about that since everybody worked an insane amount of overtime with no complaints.

And Sauron said: “I don’t care. You’re hired to start your work at 9 am, you have to be here at your desks at that time. That’s what we’re paying you bums for”. One of the team leaders, seeing that this was going nowhere, said OK and ended the meeting. Sauron pretty much disappeared all day having meetings and such. And then, at 7 pm, we all left. Since Sauron asked us to work the hours they were paying us to work, we finished the shift and left. And we did that the next day. And the next one as well. We did it for a whole week. Sauron missed a couple of milestones and got an earful by the client and his bosses.

Sauron realized his screw up, he became docile and never complained about anything else, not the cafe meetings and not even about the seldom longer-than-usual lunch. We did work a lot more hours than what he was paying us for, but the environment became more relaxed and Sauron made a point of trying to be at the bullpen the shortest time possible.”

