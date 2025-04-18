A Woman Cut In Front Of Them In Line At A Bakery, So After She Was Forced To The Back Of The Line They Bought All The Items She Wanted

It may sound obvious, but no one likes a line cutter.

Try to jump the queue, get punished. “This was around 8 years ago. Every day I had to catch the train to work and in the UK we have a pastry shop called Greggs. They used to do these delicious almond croissants and there was a Greggs in the station where I caught the train from. It was a popular shop so every morning there would be a queue of 10 or more people waiting for their breakfast and coffee.

This particular morning was especially busy and one woman decided the queue was not for her and walked directly to the front to order. She barks her order “an almond croissant and a normal croissant” and then is told by the staff to get to the back of line….just behind me.

After her huffing and puffing behind me for 15 minutes in the queue, I buy all the almond croissants and normal croissants (3 of each) and give them to homeless people in clear view of her. Her face was priceless.”

