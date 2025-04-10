His Girlfriend Admits To Snooping On His Phone Multiple Times, So He Tells Her He’ll Break Up With Her If She Ever Goes Through His Phone Again

Some people think snooping through someone else’s phone is no big deal.

What would you do if your significant other admitted to going through your phone behind your back and then brushed it off as harmless? Would you let it go? Or would you draw a clear boundary and stand firm on your need for trust and privacy?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this very situation and wants some advice. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for telling my girlfriend I’ll break up with her if she goes through my phone? My girlfriend (25F) and I (28M) have been dating for just over a year. She just told me that she went through my phone multiple times when we first started dating because she was insecure. I told her that if she went through my phone again that I would leave her. This was one of the boundaries that we talked about a while ago. I have nothing to hide, but privacy is very important to me.

He has reasons for feeling the way he does.

A few years before leaving for the military at 18, my father kicked down my bedroom door in a fit of rage. For almost three years, I didn’t have a bedroom door, so obviously, there was no privacy there. Also, he would go through all of my mail that accidentally got sent to his house. So, for those reasons and others, privacy is a big thing for me. My girlfriend thinks I am being ridiculous by saying I’ll leave her over something so insignificant. But to me, it’s a lack of trust, insecurity, and potential control issues. AITA?

