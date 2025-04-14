Airbnb Guests Try To Check In Early, But When A Neighbor Tries To Help Them The Guests Are So Rude That Airbnb Cancels Their Reservation

Airbnb can be a great way to earn a little extra money if you have an extra room, a guest house, or, like in this story, you’re on vacation for a long period of time.

This couple listed their home on Airbnb while they were on vacation, and the next door neighbor recounts the tale of a crazy couple that tried to check in way too early and wouldn’t listen to anything she had to say.

The situation goes from weird to weirder pretty fast!

Let’s read all about it.

“I’m not your BnB! You just climbed into my backyard…” My neighbors are Airbnb-ing out their home while they’re in Europe. It’s been a pretty problem free experience…until today. Yesterday, I was studying at home. At midday, I saw a car pull up in front of my neighbors house. A couple exited and immediately went up to the front door to knock. As time passed, and no one answered, they started exploring the property, presumably searching for someone.

Unfortunately for them, no one was home. This is where things started to get…interesting. The man, growing increasingly agitated, decided the sensible thing to do in this situation was to climb over a fence into my neighbor’s backyard. As I watched, perplexed by his decision making, I saw him wandering around, knocking on, and then trying to forcibly open the backdoor.

It was a rather amusing sight. That is, until he gave up and decided the next thing he’d like to do is climb the fence from my neighbors backyard into mine. Oh, no… At the moment, our landlord is building an extension to the house, and immediately I’m worried that this man might accidentally injure himself on the construction site. I rush out to speak to him.

What I’m met with is an out-of-breath, red-faced man and a woman, whose face looks like a smacked arse, rapidly descending down my driveway towards me. Knowing a little about my neighbors arrangement I initially try to help: “Hi, are you guests at Neighbors Airbnb? Check-in isn’t until 3.00 PM. I don’t think you’ll find anyone there at the moment.” The lady, now upon me, was unhappy after hearing this.

“You need to let us into the house!!!” I’m taken aback. “I’m sorry? I’m not your Airbnb host, I just live next door. You should get in touch with Neighbor, as they’ll be able to help.” Ignoring the perfectly rational advice I’ve given them, the lady starts turning a deep shade of red, her partner silently glaring at me, his face beginning to contort with anger. “They told us we could check in at 10.00 AM!”

“You should really contact your host. As I’ve said, I’m just the neighbor.” This only seemed to anger the couple more, and the lady immediately started shouting at me: “YOU NEED TO LET US IN OR I AM CALLING THE POLICE!” Wow. At this point I’m getting pretty annoyed. I tried to explain the situation to her again, but only got so far as “I can’t let you in…” before she cut me off.

“LET US IN OR GIVE US OUR MONEY BACK!” Now, in her increasing anger, coherent sentences started to break down, which in hindsight was pretty funny to watch. It became a series of “YOU TOLD US 10.00 AM”, “GIVE ME BACK MY MONEY”, and more threats to call the police who would apparently get them a refund. I’ve never seen someone get so belligerently mad in such a short amount of time. At this stage, I’m done with being polite.

“Lady, I am NOT your Airbnb host. You (gesturing to the man) climbed over the fence into my backyard, which is why I’m out here speaking to you. You both need to leave and contact your host. I know that their check-in isn’t until 3.00 PM.” Being forceful at least interrupted her tirade, but she was still mad. As I watched her, I could see her slowly starting to process the situation. Despite this, she wouldn’t apologize or admit she was wrong. Instead, what she blurted out next was:

“Can we at least store our luggage with you then?” “…what?” She repeats herself, this time much louder, apparently still under the delusion that yelling is the way to get what she wants. Nope! You’re not leaving anything with me! After a further brief exchange they left, and I immediately let my neighbors know what happened.

Now, here’s the justice part of the story: My neighbors were annoyed. Really, really, annoyed. They tried to contact their guests, but they wouldn’t answer their phone. Eventually they let Airbnb know what happened. Airbnb tried to reach out to them, too. Again, the guests were uncontactable.

During our exchange, the man let me know his name. Let’s call him Bob the Jerk. As it turns out, the booking was made under a completely different name. Both my neighbors and Airbnb tried to verify who was staying, but Bob wasn’t responding to their calls or messages. Eventually, Airbnb decided to cancel Bob’s booking.

I wrote a note letting Bob know he needed to check his Airbnb messages and that his booking had been canceled “due to the situation this morning”. At 3.00 PM, the car returned, this time filled with four more people. Apparently, Bob the Jerk was trying to sneak in a few extra unpaid guests. I watched the quiet resignation on their faces as they read the note. It felt good.

As an aside, my neighbor managed to rebook the dates with a lovely Chilean couple, and Airbnb honored the payout for the insane couple’s cancelled booking. My neighbors insisted on giving me a portion of the payout for my trouble, but honestly knowing that these horrible people were inconvenienced was enough.

People really need to learn to listen and to answer their phone!

