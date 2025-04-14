April 14, 2025 at 4:49 pm

Are Car Wash Cleaning Tiers A Scam? A Former Employee Shares The Truth.

by Ben Auxier

True story, a car wash in my neighborhood was called $3 Car Wash, and every time I drove by it I thought they really needed to change that name, because there were absolutely no options for three bucks anymore.

Then just recently, I noticed they changed all the signs to $5.

We’ll see how long that lasts.

But what are you paying for anyway?

Let’s check in with TikTok user @truecombogroup:

“Can someone that works at a car wash explain to me: are the tiers [BS]?” comes the question.

Then the stitch begins.

“So, I used to work at a car wash and there are basically two ways you can answer this question. The first is no, because usually the higher tiers offer some form of service like tire shine, or rain X, or hot wax.”

“But on the other hand, the tiers don’t wash your car any better. Realistically your car is not getting washed that much going through the machine in the first place because 95% of your car gets washed by the people that are spraying it down and brushing it the first time.”

“I normally get the bottom tier, but I guess it depends on whether you want that other stuff, or however you look at it.”

Some had other problems with the services.
Some still like to really get in there.

When they blend in with the water on the windows, nobody will know.

Do you need a buffer?

Take a drive, bud.

To be honest, I don’t feel a lot clearer on this question now.

