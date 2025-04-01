April 1, 2025 at 4:49 pm

Being Asked What Color Your Car Is Would Normally Be A Simple Question, But When This Guy Went Through The Chick-fil-A Drive-Through He Had A Challenge

by Michael Levanduski

Chick-fil-A has one of the best and most efficient drive-through setups in the fast food industry.

One critical aspect of that, however, is they need a way to match each car to an order, so they often ask what color your car is.

This TikToker made a quick and funny video about it because he has a little bit of an issue.

The video starts out pretty simple with a quote that says, “Chick-fil-A “What color is your vehicle?””

Ok, no big deal, right?

Well, the video then pans over to show his car, which is a truck where just about every panel on it is a different color. The audio then cuts to just a guy laughing.

Honestly, I don’t know what color he should say. Red? Orange? Blue? They are all there.

As he shows the other side of his truck, you can easily see that there are even more colors.

I guess he could just tell the drive-through operator that they will know it when they see it. This car is certainly unique.

Check out the full video below to see just how many colors he has.

The people in the comments seem to really like it, check them out.

This person says his truck actually looks good.

Here is someone who has a theory about how he got so many colors.

The truck does look great!

I might be embarrassed to drive that truck.

