BMW Owners Seem Allergic To The Turn Signal, But This Person Didn’t Realize Why Until They Owned One Themselves

by Ben Auxier

There’s an old joke that goes “any time you feel useless, remember that it’s someone’s job to install turn signals into BMWs.”

BMW drivers have a reputation (earned or not) of being selfish road hogs who don’t give much courtesy to their fellow drivers.

But according to this video from TikTok user @mybimmerlife, it may not be entirely their fault.

“Never realized why BMW drivers didn’t use their blinker until I owned one…” reads the caption.

Sure enough, turning the blinker on seems to require awkwardly shoving your knuckle into a well-hidden stub behind the wheel.

Doable, but at what cost?

@mybimmerlife

why is it such a struggle #bmw #relatable #bmwmotorsport #bmwlife #car #carsoftiktok #carslover

♬ sad SpongeBob music – michael

Blink and you’ll miss it.

2025 04 05 20 31 44 BMW Owners Seem Allergic To The Turn Signal, But This Person Didnt Realize Why Until They Owned One Themselves

Some are just leaning right into it.

2025 04 05 20 31 56 BMW Owners Seem Allergic To The Turn Signal, But This Person Didnt Realize Why Until They Owned One Themselves

Is BMW TRYING to make it difficult?

2025 04 05 20 32 11 BMW Owners Seem Allergic To The Turn Signal, But This Person Didnt Realize Why Until They Owned One Themselves

Get good, bruh.

2025 04 05 20 32 44 BMW Owners Seem Allergic To The Turn Signal, But This Person Didnt Realize Why Until They Owned One Themselves

In all seriousness though, use your blinkers. It’s one of the easiest ways to avoid accidents.

