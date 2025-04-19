BMW Owners Seem Allergic To The Turn Signal, But This Person Didn’t Realize Why Until They Owned One Themselves

There’s an old joke that goes “any time you feel useless, remember that it’s someone’s job to install turn signals into BMWs.”

BMW drivers have a reputation (earned or not) of being selfish road hogs who don’t give much courtesy to their fellow drivers.

But according to this video from TikTok user @mybimmerlife, it may not be entirely their fault.

“Never realized why BMW drivers didn’t use their blinker until I owned one…” reads the caption.

Sure enough, turning the blinker on seems to require awkwardly shoving your knuckle into a well-hidden stub behind the wheel.

Doable, but at what cost?

Blink and you’ll miss it.

Some are just leaning right into it.

Is BMW TRYING to make it difficult?

Get good, bruh.

In all seriousness though, use your blinkers. It’s one of the easiest ways to avoid accidents.

