Boss Denies Her Promotions And Tells Her To “Just Do Your Job,” So Office Productivity Tanks After She Stops Helping Everyone Else

Boss: Just do your job. Me: As. You. Wish. I work at a tech company. My official job is fairly simple, and I find that I have free time decently often. My unofficial extra jobs used to be monitoring the morale level in the office and doing things to raise it, tech support on the computers in the office so IT doesn’t have to deal with it. This is mostly because I’m faster than they are at getting things going again, assuming the problem isn’t hardware-related, and often enough helping out other departments when I have the time. When a promotion comes up, I apply for it. The boss gives it to someone who was only hired a few months ago. I was annoyed by this because I had been working there for much longer, and my evaluations are always glowing.

When another promotion comes up, I get denied again in favor of another person who has only been there for a few months. Three more promotions come and go, and my boss always gives the new people the promotions. At this point, several people who were hired around the same time I was hired have all quit to seek opportunities elsewhere, and many of the people who got promoted have also quit because they used their promotion to get a better job elsewhere. Also, the boss likes to send an email with a ******** canned denial letter with some official “reason” as to why you were not selected. I eventually decided to confront my boss about it, so I bluntly asked, “What am I doing wrong? Why are people who have been recently hired getting promotions over me?”

The boss couldn’t answer. He stumbles and stutters for about two minutes, like the sniveling pencil neck he is, and eventually blurts out, “Look, you don’t have much experience in dealing with people below you, and I really need you to just do your job.” Alright. As you wish. Now, any time someone asks me if I can get their computer/monitor/printer/etc working properly again, I tell them to ask tech support. My biweekly delivery of homemade confections has come to an end, and I no longer lift a finger to help other departments, even when I DO have the extra time. Tech Support can take a surprisingly long time to get around to our department. Something I could have done in 10 minutes, it will take them an hour or more. It’s also a 3 person department in a fairly large office building.

My boss pulled me into his office a while back and asked me if I had a problem. I told him I don’t have a problem. He then reminds me of all the things that I used to do that I suddenly don’t do anymore, then makes the mistake of asking me why I suddenly stopped. I told him that none of those were part of my job description and that I only did those things as a courtesy, but since he told me to just do my job and strongly hinted that I am to go no further in the company, I am going to just do what is part of my official job description from now on. He went from a having a **** eating smirk on his face, ready to tear into me for my sudden change in demeanor to realizing that he can’t say a thing because he knows that he can’t order me to do anything outside of my official job description. That he screwed himself and his entire department over by basically telling me to shut up and get back to work.

