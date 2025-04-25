Boss Tells Employee To Stop Doing Extra Work, So When The Boss Later Asked The Employee To Do Just That, She Said “No”

Sometimes it can be hard to stand up for yourself in the workplace.

Boss tells me I’m not a manager so I stopped doing her job I have worked in my job for a long time now. My boss is never available for help and hardly on site. Recently she has got a new manager who is not impressed with her work ethic, but then lock down happened and he had to shield, she has gone straight back to her old ways. Boss will often ask me to do her work for her to save her coming in which I have never minded doing up until recently.

She talked to her boss about a serious concern.

I had a meeting with my boss after an incident at work where someone tried to assault me. I told my boss I didn’t feel supported by her after it had happened as she wasn’t present and didn’t manage it well afterwards. In the middle of the meeting boss says perhaps you want to consider some easier work in a different department? Me: what, why?

Her boss doesn’t want her to do work that isn’t technically her work.

Boss: Well you do take on a lot of extra work that you don’t need to a lot of this work is managers jobs. Maybe you need to learn to say no to taking on all this work? I asked if there was something wrong with my standard of work, if she had concerns etc. And she says no. 3 months down the line 4 of the team leave and they get new people in.

Now the boss asks for a favor.

Boss: Oh OP can you induct new starters on their first day? Me: Sorry boss, that’s a managers job Boss: Can you complete Fire risk assessment? Me: Sorry boss that’s a managers job.

She’s pretty sure her boss is lying to her manager.

After a while she stops asking me things, then one day she’s working from home. I’m pretty sure she has been telling her manager she’s on site throughout lock down but mostly isn’t. Huge incident kicks off with residents, emergency services are called etc. I call boss and explain to her what happened

The boss asked for another favor.

Boss: OP can you please do follow up with, commissioning body, staff and residents involved and write the report send it all directly to me please? Me: Sorry boss you will need to come in to manage this, I’m not a manager, that’s not my job. Boss: Just this once please? I refused to manage the incident.

She wasn’t even in town!

Turned out she was visiting a friend who lived at the coast whilst she was meant to be on site! Someone accidentally let slip to her manager when he called in the incident and there was no one to manage. He asked me to deal with the incident. I explained I couldn’t and that boss had reported me as taking on to much work to OH.

The manager sounds like a good guy.

A full investigation has been launched into her conduct and ability to do her job. Manager now talks to me directly and supervises me. He is helping me apply for a promotion. Boss is on ‘leave, pending investigation’

