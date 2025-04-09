Boyfriend Returned Her Car With No Gas, But Then Blamed Her When It Left Her Stranded With A Toddler In The Cold

Letting your partner use your car usually comes with an unspoken agreement – they return it in the same condition they got it.

But what would you do if they brought it back on empty and then blamed you when the tank finally ran dry? Would you accept the blame to keep the peace? Or would you call them out for leaving you stranded?

In the following story, one woman finds herself stuck in freezing temps with a toddler and no gas, wondering whose fault it is. Here’s how it all went down.

My boyfriend let my car run out of gas. Trying to settle an argument and wondering who is wrong in this situation. My boyfriend took my car 28 miles to Sam’s Club and back to our house yesterday. I started my car this morning 20 min early to let it warm up because it’s 24°F (feels like 10°F with the wind), and I take my son (2 years old) to daycare before I go to work.

When she went back outside, the car was off.

I went back out to put my son in the car after I got him ready for the day, and my car was off and wouldn’t even turn over because there was literally 0 gas. My boyfriend is telling me it’s my fault because I let my car run for 20 min to heat up. AITA?

It’s okay to agree to disagree, and that’s what needs to happen here.

It doesn’t seem like either of them will take the blame, so they should share it and move on.

