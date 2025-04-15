Bride Wanted A Drama-Free Wedding, But Skipped Tradition And Sparked Family Outrage

Weddings are full of traditions, but not every couple wants to follow all of them.

One bride decided to skip the mother/son dance, thinking it wasn’t a big deal.

But her fiancé’s family saw it as a personal insult—and now tensions are high.

Read on for the story.

AITA for not planning to do a mother/son dance at my wedding My fiance and I are getting married in May. A little background: I did not want a wedding in the first place. I had expressed my desire to elope/have a courthouse ceremony or at most a small private ceremony with just our families. Since before we even got engaged my future MIL has been in my fiance’s ear about how she wants us to have a wedding. She on multiple occasions would start conversations discussing how tacky a courthouse ceremonies are (knowing my mom and step father had one). After a lot of hounding I finally agreed to have a wedding. Throughout the entire process of planning she has been somewhat judgy. She’s made comments about my wedding dress and my moms dress being low veryyyyyyyyyyy lowcut and how she prefers to be modest. She also mentioned to me how she wanted to make sure she got a sparkly dress to make sure she stands out at my wedding.

Beggars can’t be choosers, MIL!

She and my future FIL live vicariously through my fiance which drives me nuts. They make everything about how great she and my finace are. In addition to this my future in laws have always been way too nosey and offered their input in my fiance and I’s relationship. I am already not excited about the wedding since I have a feeling the entire day will be her trying to draw everyones attention. I wouldn’t exactly say we have a bad relationship but its definitely been hard on me throughout the relationship. To top it all off my future in-laws had their vow renewal late last year and she flat out told me my that boobs were out too much. Then proceeded to tell me that I needed to sit up really straight all night to make sure I wasn’t too exposed.

All right, all right…enough!

My mother and father divorced under awful circumstances when I was young and because of this, my father hasn’t been in my life. I am on terrible terms with my step-father. Since I don’t have a father figure in my life and my fiance and I both suck at dancing we agreed to not do mother/son father/daughter dance. We are taking dancing lessons so that we have a semi non-embarrassing first dance. Fast forward to where we are at now: my future MIL texted my fiance telling him she wants a first dance, told him the song she wants and when in the ceremony it should be. My fiance told her no and that we are only doing a first dance. She never acknowledged his response and seems to be upset at me.

The last straw.

So AITA? WIBTA if I put the song she requested on the do not play list so she can’t go and try to make her own moment?

The bride didn’t mean to hurt anyone’s feelings, but now she’s being painted as disrespectful over a dance she never wanted in the first place. Is she the AH?

This person says no…the MIL is awful.

This person says because she already caved, MIL will continue to push and push,

And this person says a good healthy conversation might solve all.

If skipping one dance ruins a wedding, maybe the problem isn’t the dance.

What a bizarre take.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.