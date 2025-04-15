Bride Went Silent for Months, But Then Her “Best Friend” Declined The Maid Of Honor Invite

When a bride-to-be ghosted her supposed best friend during the biggest moments of her life, she didn’t expect it to backfire.

But after months of silence, she popped back in with a big ask: maid of honor duty.

The response?

Not exactly what she was hoping for.

Now there’s tension instead of tulle, and the bride is fuming.

Check it out.

AITAH for refusing to be my best friend’s maid of honor after she stopped talking to me for years. Sarah and I were best friends since high school. We shared everything: secrets, laughs, tears….. We even lived together during college. But about three years ago, everything changed. Suddenly, she stopped responding to my messages. If I asked her if everything was going well, she would say yes, but she never wanted to meet or talk seriously. Finally, she stopped talking to me. There was no fight, no explanation, just silence.

Well that’s odd.

I tried to contact her several times, but I always got excuses like she was busy or that we would talk later. After a year of trying, I gave up. It hurt a lot, but I moved on with my life. Two weeks ago, Sarah reappeared. She called me excitedly to tell me she was getting married and wanted me to be her maid of honor. I was shocked. I asked her why she had disappeared from my life and she told me she was going through a rough patch and now wanted to make amends. I told her I needed time to think about it, but after reflection, I decided I couldn’t accept. I explained that I was hurt by how she had treated me and that I couldn’t go back to being her best friend as if nothing had happened.

THAT’s how you treat a best friend?

Sarah got very angry and told me that I was being selfish and would ruin her wedding. Even some mutual friends told me that I should put the past behind me and support her. AITAH For refusing to be her maid of honor after she stopped talking to me for years?

Just because you’re planning a wedding doesn’t mean friendships go on pause.

If someone’s good enough to stand beside you, they should be worth sticking beside too, right?

The lesson here?

When you vanish during the lows, don’t be shocked at a “no” during the highs.

