Brother Kept His Siblings Out Of Their Mother’s Financial Affairs For Years, But When He Made A Mistake, It Was Suddenly Everyone’s Responsibility

Handling a parent’s estate is rarely simple, but when one sibling controls the narrative and the numbers, things get especially taxing.

So when one brother starts handing out bills instead of answers, another sibling decides to stand up and demand some accountability.

AITA For Requiring Details From My Brother, the Executor Of my late mother’s estate (deceased for a year), about tax she owes all of a sudden from 2020? He wants money for my “share” of her tax bill.

But their brother has never been one for sharing.

For context, he’s been extremely stingy with information, always dribbling it out a crumb at a time for years. He managed her finances, never wanted any help or collaboration with his 3 siblings, and hates to be asked to explain anything.

So this switch-up was especially puzzling.

Now he wants $500 from each of us. I want him to explain how this happened. He was “supervising” her tax filing. The IRS can claw back for 10 years, and I don’t want any other surprises.

The siblings suspect the brother has made a big mistake and wants to make everyone else share in the costs.

Plus, I think he screwed up. Privatize the benefit, socialize the losses. The other 2 siblings are go-along to get-along types.

Trust comes with full disclosure.

It’s practically in the brother’s job description to keep the rest of his family informed.

But at the same time, maybe he’s doing the best he can, but doesn’t do the best job of showing it.

If he wants the money, he has some explaining to do first.

Even if the brother is telling the truth, staying informed is the responsible thing to do.

He always handled the finances like a solo act, but now he wants everyone to split the cost like a team effort.

Funny how his attitude only changed when there was a bill to pay.

