Busy Mom Agrees To Host A Large Family Get-Together, But Her Mother-In-Law Insults All Of Her Hard Work

Imagine spending a lot of time, effort and money to host a family get-together.

I’m talking decorating, cooking, cleaning and even making sure there are activities for kids.

That’s what the busy mom in today’s story did, and her mother-in-law was so ungrateful that she actually insulted the whole party.

Talk about family drama!

Keep reading for all the details.

AITAH for Calling Out My MIL at a Family Gathering After Overhearing Her Trashing Me? This just happened over the weekend and I can’t stop thinking about it. I (32F) ended up in a argument with my MIL (57F) at a family gathering I had planned. Now I’m wondering if I went too far…

It started when she agreed to plan the family get-together.

So, a couple months ago, it was decided that we’d have a big family get-together. My MIL was originally supposed to host it, but she kept making excuses about how it was “too much work” and she was “too overwhelmed.” Fine, whatever. I said I’d take care of it. Even tho I work full-time, have two young kids, and barely get a moment to myself, I still wanted to make sure everyone had a great time.

She went to a lot of work.

I spent days planning. I made a ton of food, cleaned my entire house, decorated, even made a little “kids corner” with activities so the parents could relax. It wasn’t perfect, but I really tried.

How insulting!

Well, during the gathering, I was in the kitchen getting more drinks when I overheard MIL talking to some of the other relatives. And what does she say? That the party was “thrown together last minute,” that the decorations looked “cheap,” and that the food was “boring” and “probably store-bought.” Then she laughed and said, “This is why I didn’t bother hosting. I knew she wouldn’t be able to pull it off properly.” I felt like I had just been slapped.

She made sure her MIL knew how she felt.

I walked right in and said, “Wow, MIL. For someone who refused to host, you sure have a lot to say about my effort.” The whole room went silent. She tried to laugh it off, but I wasn’t done. I told her that if she had such high standards, maybe she should have hosted instead of dumping it on me and then talking crap behind my back.

Her MIL was clearly embarrassed.

She turned bright red and started stammering, saying she was “just joking” and that I was being dramatic. My husband backed me up and told her I worked really hard on everything. A few other family members agreed, but some of the older relatives started saying I should’ve just ignored it and “been the bigger person.”

She doesn’t regret what she said.

MIL ended up leaving early, and now I’m getting texts saying I embarrassed her and ruined the gathering with “unnecessary drama.” But honestly?? I don’t think I should just smile and take it when someone insults me after I worked so hard. So… AITAH?

Her MIL deserves to be embarrassed. She was very rude and insulting.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her MIL caused the drama.

Seriously, she should never agree to host again.

I’m glad her husband defended her.

Seriously, her MIL is a bully.

Her MIL owes her an apology.

Hard pass on ever hosting again!

The sheer audacity, I swear.

