Cheesecake Factory Customer Got Someone Else’s Leftovers After She Ate There. – ‘Somebody’s going to be sad tonight.’

Well, I guess this could go either way…

If you get someone else’s to-go food by accident, you might hit the jackpot…or you might get screwed over.

A TikTokker named Brandy posted a video and showed viewers what happened when she got someone’s else’s food after eating at a Cheesecake Factory restaurant.

Brandy said, “When the waitress takes your order to box it up to take home, doesn’t bring yours back, but you get somebody else’s.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Husband and I went to The Cheesecake Factory for his birthday dinner tonight. The waitress asked to box up our leftovers to take home and we agreed…she doesn’t bring them back. brings our ticket, then our desserts, then we ask for them.”

Brandy continued, “She brings the bag with the food boxed up and we don’t think to check it…get home and my husband opens these to see someone else’s leftover food.”

She said, “Somebody’s going to be sad tonight.”

Check out the video.

@inkdmomma84 Husband and I went to The Cheesecake Factory for his birthday dinner tonight. The waitress asked to box up our leftovers to take home and we agreed…she doesn’t bring them back. brings our ticket, then our desserts, then we ask for them. She brings the bag with the food boxed up and we don’t think to check it…get home and my husband opens these to see someone else’s leftover food 🙄 #happybirthdaytohim #grossonmanylevels #cheesecakefactorykcmo @The Cheesecake Factory ♬ original sound – Brandy84🫶🏼

All you can do in this situation is EAT UP.

