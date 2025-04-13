Coffee Customer Pulled Up To A Shop, And Noticed A Truly Weird Trend In The Parking Lot
Every region has their quirks, but some are really unexpected.
Like in this video from TikTok user @kelabrio
“Welcome to your average Montana coffee shop,” she says from the parking lot.
“We’ve got a RAV4 in the parking lot…”
“A RAV4 in the parking lot…”
“A RAV4 in the parking lot…”
“And a RAV4 in the parking lot.”
Lots of RAVing going on!
@kelabrio
Toyota gang #montana #missoula #missoulamontana #mazevocoffee #toyota #rav4 #toyotarav4 #fyp #trend #series #local #girlythings #coffee
Something isn’t adding up.
Apparently these things are just about eternal.
It’s one or the other.
It’s so widespread!
I wonder if they all take their coffee the same.
