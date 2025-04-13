April 13, 2025 at 2:49 am

Coffee Customer Pulled Up To A Shop, And Noticed A Truly Weird Trend In The Parking Lot

by Ben Auxier

A coffee shop parking lot in Montana

TikTok/kelabrio

Every region has their quirks, but some are really unexpected.

Like in this video from TikTok user @kelabrio

A coffee shop parking lot in Montana

TikTok/kelabrio

“Welcome to your average Montana coffee shop,” she says from the parking lot.

A coffee shop parking lot in Montana

TikTok/kelabrio

“We’ve got a RAV4 in the parking lot…”

A coffee shop parking lot in Montana

TikTok/kelabrio

“A RAV4 in the parking lot…”

A coffee shop parking lot in Montana

TikTok/kelabrio

“A RAV4 in the parking lot…”

A coffee shop parking lot in Montana

TikTok/kelabrio

“And a RAV4 in the parking lot.”

Lots of RAVing going on!

@kelabrio

Toyota gang #montana #missoula #missoulamontana #mazevocoffee #toyota #rav4 #toyotarav4 #fyp #trend #series #local #girlythings #coffee

♬ original sound – Kel

Something isn’t adding up.

2025 03 22 22 26 25 Coffee Customer Pulled Up To A Shop, And Noticed A Truly Weird Trend In The Parking Lot

Apparently these things are just about eternal.

2025 03 22 22 26 42 Coffee Customer Pulled Up To A Shop, And Noticed A Truly Weird Trend In The Parking Lot

It’s one or the other.

2025 03 22 22 26 52 Coffee Customer Pulled Up To A Shop, And Noticed A Truly Weird Trend In The Parking Lot

It’s so widespread!

2025 03 22 22 27 07 Coffee Customer Pulled Up To A Shop, And Noticed A Truly Weird Trend In The Parking Lot

I wonder if they all take their coffee the same.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter