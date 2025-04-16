College Student’s Mom Gives Them A Hard Time About Everything, But They’re Not Telling Her They’re Taking An Internship In Another Country

I’m so eternally grateful that I grew up with parents who pretty much let me do my own thing and never discouraged me from trying new things.

But you and I both know that a lot of moms and dads aren’t like that.

Which brings us to today’s story!

This person is about to take an internship in another country and they aren’t telling their mom about it because all they get is grief from her.

Are they handling this situation the wrong way?

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for not telling my family I got an internship abroad until after I was accepted? “I am a 21 y/o university student and got accepted to a fellowship abroad this summer. I didn’t tell my mother till after I got accepted and she was really angry I didn’t tell her before applying.

Ugh…

I didn’t want to tell her before because last summer I had an interview for a summer internship and she gave me a hard time. She stood at the door for the online interview and then afterwards proceeded to tell me everything I did wrong and how I wouldn’t get accepted. When I got annoyed she said it was ‘constructive criticism’ but when asked what was constructed about it she said she didn’t want to talk anymore. I am usually very receptive to feedback but this was just mean. Anyways this time around I did not want her to get in my head so I didn’t tell her. When I finally did she told me she was not happy about me going as she said I need to come home and spend time with the family and take care of her. My grandma then got involved siding with her and they both were calling me selfish and ungrateful. I tried to argue back saying this was a good opportunity for me that won’t come around again. I said I was proud of myself for this achievement even if they weren’t and they called me rude.

These people…

I said if I was selfish then why could I visit every weekend to see my family (2 hour travel time) and provide money to my mother when she needed it. I was really annoyed they kept calling me selfish so i calculated how much money I had given just over the last 2 years and a half which totaled to around $12,000. I send this number in a text and my mother was fuming. She said IU was punishing her for her saying I shouldn’t do the fellowship and that I was holding it over her head because I gave her money. My grandmother said that it was nothing that I gave her money because my mother works hard and everyone gives money to help their parents because of all the money paid to raise them.

This wasn’t going well…

I said its different because I am still a student and make minimum wage on the side. Side note- I never asked or was paid back any money I gave to my mother. After this I have not spoken to my mother nor has she spoken to me for almost a month now. I went home to which she blanked me when when I tried to greet her and ignored my attempts to talk to be mature and try and talk it out. I got another internship abroad this summer right before the initial one so I’ll be gone for 3-4 months (1st May-July, 2nd August) doing them back to back. I don’t plan to tell her. AITA?”

And here’s what folks had to say about this story on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user chimed in.

Another person nailed it.

And this person spoke up.

You gotta do what’s best for YOU in life!

Even if that means shaking off your parents’ guilt trip.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.