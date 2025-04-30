Couple Agreed To Let A Friend Stay With Them After His Wife Kicked Him Out, But When The Soon To Be Ex-Wife Found Out Where He Was Living, She Was Furious

Going through a divorce can be really difficult, and if you have a friend going through a divorce you might want to help.

AITAH FOR NOT TELLING MY FRIEND’s WIFE THAT HE WAS LIVING IN MY HOUSE So I (29F) married with a toddler has been friends with Sam (29M) since high school For context: It’s a small circle of friends. All boys except for me. We travel a lot. We have never been physical or had feelings for each other, it’s just platonic friendship. When they got together with their partners we have travelled only with their significant others. And I have been friends with their partners and vice versa. I meet up with the girls without the boys too.

Sam and his wife Roma (29F) have been together since then. So she became part of the same crowd as well. I got married first. And my husband and I have a great marriage. We are happy. The following year others got married too.

So the drama unfolded last year. My husband is away for work purposes. Sam and Roma have been married for almost 5 years now . Their relationship has ALWAYS been bad. Don’t get me wrong she is a good friend. But their relationship was a mess.

She has anger issues and Sam always ignore her tantrums. You must think how I know this. They fight In front of the whole crowd for silliest and stupidest things. ARGUE. SHOUTING and what not. My friends and I never poked our nose into their relationship, cause I have a belief that if my opinion is not asked that means it isn’t required in the first place.

One day they got into a huge fight, over Sam wanting to meet our mutual other friend (29M) for a game night. Roma got so mad over this and told Sam to move out from the house. (This isn’t the first she told him to leave) Sam thought she’d come around when her tantrums were over. But everyday ends, her belittling him and shouting. And on the 3rd or 4th day he got a msg from Roma saying that she doesn’t even want to see his face and a bunch of other crappy things and had packed his stuffs when he went to home after work.

He got so heartbroken and maybe it was his last straw to work things out. On the next day I got a call from Sam upset and told me all these things. And ask for my help since he doesn’t have a place to stay. I had a spare room. I told my husband and we offered the spare room for rent.

He works in shift and I do too. So we rarely see each other although we share a roof. I told Sam to tell Roma that he lives at my place but he was like only of she asked. He was clearly over with her and didn’t want to get back. Cause after separating he tried multiple times to sit nicely and talk which ended up is more SHOUTINGS AND ARGUMENTS. He was kinda fed up by then.

After 7 or 8 months. He filed for divorce. And Roma found out that he was living here. She texted saying thank you for helping him and that she’s glad I was there for him. But after 2 or 3 days I got multiple texts blaming me for not telling her and also implying that we are having an affair.

I told her very nicely that she could have just asked me or talked about them having problems, I would have known. And would not hide that fact. But She’s saying that I ruined their marriage by not telling her that he is living at my place. AITAH?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

