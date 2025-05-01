Couple Decide They Like The Name Arthur For A Boy, But Their Mom Insists That They Need To Pick A Different One

Parents often spend a lot of time deciding what to name their children.

It’s not a decision that they take lightly.

If you picked a baby name that you loved but someone in your family had a bad experience with someone who had that same name, would you pick a different name, or would you stand by your original name choice?

That’s the situation the woman in today’s story finds herself in, and she’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for naming my kid Arthur? Me (F24) and my wife (F25) were discussing the prospect of having kids sometime in this distant future just for fun. We both agreed that we’d both enjoy a little bundle of joy down the line and we started discussing what their name would possibly be. We thought of a few names but then we both settled on the name Arthur if they were a boy. This was just a fun little discussion we had with no serious implications but we both agreed that Arthur sounded like a good name and that we should put a pin in it for later down the line.

She met her mom for lunch.

So every few weeks I like to have lunch with my mother who lives about an hour away. We were discussing the usual stuff like politics, my wife, and my job. Then the reoccurring question of “do you think you and your wife are gonna have kids any time soon?” I said “not soon but we’ve been talking about it a little bit and we really like the name Arthur if it’s a boy”

Her mom does not like the name Arthur.

My mother said that we couldn’t name our kid Arthur because my grandma’s sister’s jerk dead husband was named Arthur. Now for context, I am lucky enough to have two sets of grandparents, one pair live in town with me and the other lives about 2 hours away so I’m not particularly close with them. This jerk husband is from the pair who lives 2 hours away who I’m not as close with.

She thinks she should still be able to name her future child Arthur.

So I said “I feel like grandma’s sister’s dead husband is far enough removed for me to “reuse” the name”. My mother said no and that was final. We finished up lunch and I headed home. I later received a text message from my mom saying “do not name your kid Arthur I am serious on the matter your grandma might never recover.”

She defended the name Arthur again.

I texted back that “it’s my kid and I won’t let a dead husband of a relative I’ve never met dictate the name, also I’m not planning on having kids soon so just drop it” My mother left me on read and hasn’t texted me back. I feel like I’m in the right here and it’s not that deep of an issue but I gotta ask Am I the jerk?

I can see her mom’s perspective, but I agree with her that she should be able to name her child Arthur if she wants to.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s not her mom’s decision.

Another person points out how ridiculous this is.

This is a good point.

Yup, it’s hypothetical.

This is way too much drama over a hypothetical child!

Just drop it for now.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.