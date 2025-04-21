Cousin Stole A Sentimental Skillet, So It Was Secretly Retrieved. Now He Can’t Say A Word Without Admitting Guilt.

There’s nothing worse than someone taking something that belongs to you and then denying that they have it.

What would you do if a family member stole something sentimental, then pretended they had no idea where it went? Would you go along with their story? Or would you formulate a plan to recoup your item?

In the following story, one cousin takes matters into his own hands to retrieve a prized skillet, leaving his thieving cousin stuck between two very awkward choices. Here’s how it all played out.

Steal my skillet I’ll steal it back and put you in between a rock and a hard place. Simple and quick, my cousin stole a skillet I got from an old friend of my dad’s. I found out about it when I saw it in one of his pictures he posted. Don’t know how he got it, but I was angry. I knew where he lived, and while it was hours away, I wanted my skillet back. I recruited a friend who had certain skills, and off we went.

He and a friend got the skillet and went home.

My cousin lived in an apartment, and I knew what time he was gone. The place was cheap and didn’t have CCTV. A friend did his thing and got inside. He found the skillet, which apparently his cousin had left soaking in the sink. We stopped by a couple of places, ate at a restaurant, and went home. A couple of weeks later, my cousin visited, and I feigned cleaning my place. He knew I made a stink of my missing skillet, so he acted as if he wasn’t the snake that stole it. As he was chatting up some of his friends, I made a loud noise and showed everyone my ‘found’ skillet.

The cousin didn’t know what to say.

I made a big show about where I found it and thanked everyone and anyone for the discovery. My cousin looked like he had swallowed fecal matter. He did make a stink about thinking someone broke into his house. He can’t accuse me of it because he’d have to admit stealing my skillet. If he did, his parents would put him in a world of hurt.

Wow! That was definitely awkward for everyone.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about this story.

The dude is ruthless, to say the least.

For real!

This was the little touch he was missing.

Here’s someone who really gets it.

The cousin should be ashamed!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.