April 23, 2025 at 6:49 am

Cruise Line Wanted To Charge $35 A Day To Park Their Car, But These Passengers Had Another Idea

by Ben Auxier

@bluntthekidd parking at a Walmart

TikTok/bluntthakidd

Personally, I’ve never been on a cruise.

Partially because I fear I may get a little claustrophobic being cut off from land like that.

But mostly because it’s expensive and I don’t have money.

Although if I follow the tips like the ones found in this video from TikTok user @bluntthakidd, maybe I can afford it after all.

@bluntthekidd parking at a Walmart

TikTok/bluntthakidd

“When y’all park, you feel me? When you park at Walmart to avoid the cruise 35 dollar a day fee, man.”

@bluntthekidd parking at a Walmart

TikTok/bluntthakidd

“We gonna make a way out of it, man. Yeah.”

@bluntthekidd parking at a Walmart

TikTok/bluntthakidd

“Here we are in the Uber, man. Hey, we just saved ourselves 200 bucks, man. A win is a win. Ha ha ha! The show must go on.”

@bluntthakidd

Win is a win 🏆 #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #viral #carnivalcruise

♬ original sound – Bluntthakidd

Of course, a lot of us wouldn’t exactly be having fun in the sun in this situation.

2025 04 14 20 11 08 Cruise Line Wanted To Charge $35 A Day To Park Their Car, But These Passengers Had Another Idea

‘Cause, you know, the store is private property and they will tow you at some point.

2025 04 14 20 11 30 Cruise Line Wanted To Charge $35 A Day To Park Their Car, But These Passengers Had Another Idea

Also, maybe we could simplify this equation?

2025 04 14 20 12 07 Cruise Line Wanted To Charge $35 A Day To Park Their Car, But These Passengers Had Another Idea

Or just go crazy.

2025 04 14 20 12 36 Cruise Line Wanted To Charge $35 A Day To Park Their Car, But These Passengers Had Another Idea

To be clear, DON’T LEAVE YOUR CAR PARKED AT A HOSPITAL.

People need those spaces for hospital stuff.

Just split the cost of an Uber, dang.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter