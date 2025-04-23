Cruise Line Wanted To Charge $35 A Day To Park Their Car, But These Passengers Had Another Idea

Personally, I’ve never been on a cruise.

Partially because I fear I may get a little claustrophobic being cut off from land like that.

But mostly because it’s expensive and I don’t have money.

Although if I follow the tips like the ones found in this video from TikTok user @bluntthakidd, maybe I can afford it after all.

“When y’all park, you feel me? When you park at Walmart to avoid the cruise 35 dollar a day fee, man.”

“We gonna make a way out of it, man. Yeah.”

“Here we are in the Uber, man. Hey, we just saved ourselves 200 bucks, man. A win is a win. Ha ha ha! The show must go on.”

Of course, a lot of us wouldn’t exactly be having fun in the sun in this situation.

‘Cause, you know, the store is private property and they will tow you at some point.

Also, maybe we could simplify this equation?

Or just go crazy.

To be clear, DON’T LEAVE YOUR CAR PARKED AT A HOSPITAL.

People need those spaces for hospital stuff.

Just split the cost of an Uber, dang.

